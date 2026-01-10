Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 129
is there any one success when withdraw to webmoney (in last 3 days)?
I tried to withdraw to my Friend in (United Arab Emirates)
but it same problem
there is no any restriction on (United Arab Emirates)
I am sure it's a general issue not because my country
Have you tried someone from Europe?
No
I don't have any friend has European WebMoney account
do you have?
did you try withdraw to WebMoney?
I only can withdraw with webmoney. thats the only way i can do. i am providing 2 families and now i cant earn money. i like to be patient but how should i feed people ? with patience ?
i am asking the moderators to send our complain to the office and solve this problem ASAP. i really appreciate your work and wait for the results. thanks
Sorry bro
We have same issue
Why hasn’t this been fixed yet?
Because moderators have nothing to do with that issue.
Only MetaQuotes can, maybe, fix it.