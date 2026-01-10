Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 129

New comment
 

is there any one success when withdraw to webmoney (in last 3 days)?

I tried to withdraw to my Friend in (United Arab Emirates)

but it same problem

there is no any restriction on (United Arab Emirates)


I am sure it's a general issue not because my country

 
Nebal S I Saloul #:

is there any one success when withdraw to webmoney (in last 3 days)?

I tried to withdraw to my Friend in (United Arab Emirates)

but it same problem

there is no any restriction on (United Arab Emirates)


I am sure it's a general issue not because my country

Have you tried someone from Europe?
 
Ifeanyi Paul Ezendukaku #:
Have you tried someone from Europe?

No

I don't have any friend has European WebMoney account 

do you have?

did you try withdraw to WebMoney?

 

I only can withdraw with webmoney. thats the only way i can do. i am providing 2 families and now i cant earn money. i like to be patient but how should i feed people ? with patience ?

i am asking the moderators to send our complain to the office and solve this problem ASAP. i really appreciate your work and wait for the results. thanks

 
Azeez Adekunle Isola #:

I only can withdraw with webmoney. thats the only way i can do. i am providing 2 families and now i cant earn money. i like to be patient but how should i feed people ? with patience ?

i am asking the moderators to send our complain to the office and solve this problem ASAP. i really appreciate your work and wait for the results. thanks

Sorry bro

We have same issue

 
Nebal S I Saloul #:

No

I don't have any friend has European WebMoney account 

do you have?

did you try withdraw to WebMoney?

I don't have
 
Pls any one who have gotten response from support department on way forward on this webmoney issue
 
Is The WebMoney withdrawal method already operational?
 
Why hasn’t this been fixed yet? 


Why are the moderators not saying anything? 


This is not right! 


#Bring_back_Web-money 🙏
 
Chioma Obunadike #:
Why hasn’t this been fixed yet? 


Why are the moderators not saying anything? 


This is not right! 


#Bring_back_Web-money 🙏

Because moderators have nothing to do with that issue.

Only MetaQuotes can, maybe, fix it.

1...122123124125126127128129130131132133134135136...200
New comment