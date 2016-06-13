Professionals, let's create an EA together!
in flat will not work
In a lifetime?)
Amazing results!? Where are they? The pictures above have probably been seen by every novice trader. Why stop using if the results were amazing? Why not freelance if the results were amazing?
In a lifetime?)
Amazing results!? Where are they? The pictures above have probably been seen by every novice trader. Why stop using if the results were amazing? Why not freelance if the results were amazing?
100-400 pips per trade.
Sometimes I trade using this method, because I manage to find good entries. Why I do not always trade as it was written above, not all points of methodology of Giuseppe are clear, and by my own method, not related to Fibonacci lines, there are no questions.
For this reason I created this thread - may be there are those who still trade by this methodology and will be found those who will participate in the creation - with their ideas and their programming skills.
As for freelancing - programmers who write for money are not interested in creating a profitable EA - they are interested in the transfer of work and getting paid, but in this case we do not know all the details, and therefore do not know whether we can even come to the goal with one head, it means it will be very expensive and possibly without any results.
....
Amazing results!? Where are they ...?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/4336266/eurnzd-h4-instaforex-group-long-trade-07-12-2015-09-12-2015
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2395059/usdcadv-h4-fxstart-corp-usd-cad-short-trade-sebtember-18-2014
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2720642/eurcadv-h1-fxstart-corp-izatrade-eur-cad-long-trade-04-12-2014
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/4336266/eurnzd-h4-instaforex-group-long-trade-07-12-2015-09-12-2015
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2395059/usdcadv-h4-fxstart-corp-usd-cad-short-trade-sebtember-18-2014
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2720642/eurcadv-h1-fxstart-corp-izatrade-eur-cad-long-trade-04-12-2014
Here in all the screenshots (except the first) is a bare chart at all, so it's not a surprising result, just a profitable trade.
Since we are talking about zig-zag - have you tried using fractal-zig-zag reversal in trading?
All the screenshots here (except the first) show a bare chart at all, so it's not a surprising result, it's just a profitable trade.
Since we are talking about zig-zag - have you tried using fractal-zig-zag reversal in trading?
on https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda see herehttp://prntscr.com/9s1ebi
I didn't try to show the technique itself at the time - I was young :), that's why there are no points with Fibonacci lines, I can pull out the lines by date if you wish.
As for the fractal-zigzag reversal - didn't apply it, or maybe I did, but I don't know its name, can you give me a link to understand the point, I'd be grateful.
- www.mql5.com
for https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda see herehttp://prntscr.com/9s1ebi
At the time I didn't try to show the technique itself - I was young :), that's why there are no Fibonacci points, if you want I can pull out the lines by dates.
As for the fractal-zigzag reversal - didn't apply it, or maybe I did, but I don't know its name, can you give me a link to understand the point, I'd be grateful.
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Some time ago I was observing Giuseppe Basile's predictions at the sitehttp://www.fibstalker.com/, communicating with him and studying his methodology. Sometimes I trade manually according to this methodology, I have written a couple of forecasts based on my understanding of the methodology here and here.
Example of the last prediction by the author himself.
When I use this very methodology I got most astonishing results (now I use my own methods), this very man has proved to me for the first time that I can earn about 100 to 400 pips with risk-profit ratio 1 to 6-12.
Sometimes there were deals when I was in buy on one trade and on the other on sell by this methodology, but strangely enough both deals were in the range where both were in the plus, and then my question - should I close one wrong deal to take a net profit on the other and how do I determine - he answered I do not know, but in any case you have one stop-loss at no loss, and on the remaining deal a good profit is guaranteed.
It cost a lot of money to train with him. To be honest, I don't know all the subtleties of the methodology, but the whole idea is as follows.
We find an impulse - wait for a pullback to the 50% Fibonacci level, open a position with TP1=0.23% and TP2=0.618%, SL at 61.8%.
According to the author's method, there are 4 types of Fibonacci lines superimposition on the chart - these are the following variants (he may have developed other variants as well)
1. Maximum bar price (0%) and minimum bar price (100%)
2. Maximum bar close price and minimum bar price (100%)
3. and vice versa 1 and 2 for reverse trades.
The goal of this branch is to develop a profitable Expert Advisor.
From my side - a phased formulation of ToR + operative testing using this methodology
From your side - discussion of the wording for your ideas on the best implementation + development of the Expert Advisor
During the development we will also need to identify the list of indicators for additional use in the Expert Advisor (tentatively it is fractals, zig-zag (possibly modified), ATR, etc.)