Professionals, let's create an EA together!

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Some time ago I was observing Giuseppe Basile's predictions at the sitehttp://www.fibstalker.com/, communicating with him and studying his methodology. Sometimes I trade manually according to this methodology, I have written a couple of forecasts based on my understanding of the methodology here and here.

Example of the last prediction by the author himself.

When I use this very methodology I got most astonishing results (now I use my own methods), this very man has proved to me for the first time that I can earn about 100 to 400 pips with risk-profit ratio 1 to 6-12.

Sometimes there were deals when I was in buy on one trade and on the other on sell by this methodology, but strangely enough both deals were in the range where both were in the plus, and then my question - should I close one wrong deal to take a net profit on the other and how do I determine - he answered I do not know, but in any case you have one stop-loss at no loss, and on the remaining deal a good profit is guaranteed.

It cost a lot of money to train with him. To be honest, I don't know all the subtleties of the methodology, but the whole idea is as follows.

We find an impulse - wait for a pullback to the 50% Fibonacci level, open a position with TP1=0.23% and TP2=0.618%, SL at 61.8%.

According to the author's method, there are 4 types of Fibonacci lines superimposition on the chart - these are the following variants (he may have developed other variants as well)

1. Maximum bar price (0%) and minimum bar price (100%)

2. Maximum bar close price and minimum bar price (100%)

3. and vice versa 1 and 2 for reverse trades.

The goal of this branch is to develop a profitable Expert Advisor.

From my side - a phased formulation of ToR + operative testing using this methodology

From your side - discussion of the wording for your ideas on the best implementation + development of the Expert Advisor

During the development we will also need to identify the list of indicators for additional use in the Expert Advisor (tentatively it is fractals, zig-zag (possibly modified), ATR, etc.)


[Deleted]  
it won't work in the flat
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
in flat will not work
That's whatzig-zag and ATR are for
[Deleted]  
В то время когда торговал по данной методике результаты были удивительными (сейчас больше торгую по своей методике) - именно этот человек впервые доказал мне что можно зарабатывать от 100 до 400 пунктов при соотношении риска и профита 1 к 6-12.

In a lifetime?)

Amazing results!? Where are they? The pictures above have probably been seen by every novice trader. Why stop using if the results were amazing? Why not freelance if the results were amazing?

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

In a lifetime?)

Amazing results!? Where are they? The pictures above have probably been seen by every novice trader. Why stop using if the results were amazing? Why not freelance if the results were amazing?

100-400 pips per trade.

Sometimes I trade using this method, because I manage to find good entries. Why I do not always trade as it was written above, not all points of methodology of Giuseppe are clear, and by my own method, not related to Fibonacci lines, there are no questions.

For this reason I created this thread - may be there are those who still trade by this methodology and will be found those who will participate in the creation - with their ideas and their programming skills.

As for freelancing - programmers who write for money are not interested in creating a profitable EA - they are interested in the transfer of work and getting paid, but in this case we do not know all the details, and therefore do not know whether we can even come to the goal with one head, it means it will be very expensive and possibly without any results.

 
I was experimenting with a counter-trend system using fibo and zig-zag (not classic) and indeed the by-product was an EA that could earn on this TS, only the buy levels seemed to be lower. The exit by the TS was on a trend correction with an opposite vector.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

All the screenshots here (except the first) show a bare chart at all, so it's not a surprising result, it's just a profitable trade.

Since we are talking about zig-zag - have you tried using fractal-zig-zag reversal in trading?

on https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda see herehttp://prntscr.com/9s1ebi

I didn't try to show the technique itself at the time - I was young :), that's why there are no points with Fibonacci lines, I can pull out the lines by date if you wish.

As for the fractal-zigzag reversal - didn't apply it, or maybe I did, but I don't know its name, can you give me a link to understand the point, I'd be grateful.

График NZDCHFv, H1, 2014.07.28 14:04 UTC, FXstart Corp., MetaTrader 4, Real
График NZDCHFv, H1, 2014.07.28 14:04 UTC, FXstart Corp., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
График NZDCHFv, H1, FXstart Corp.: торговля NZD/CHF, 6-12 июня 2014 года
[Deleted]  
Izzatilla Ikramov:

for https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2174438/nzdchfv-h1-fxstart-corp-torgovlya-nzd-chf-6-12-iunya-2014-goda see herehttp://prntscr.com/9s1ebi

At the time I didn't try to show the technique itself - I was young :), that's why there are no Fibonacci points, if you want I can pull out the lines by dates.

As for the fractal-zigzag reversal - didn't apply it, or maybe I did, but I don't know its name, can you give me a link to understand the point, I'd be grateful.

http://www.masterforex-v.org/school_trader/technical_analysis/reversal_trend.html
ФИГУРЫ РАЗВОРОТА ТРЕНДА
ФИГУРЫ РАЗВОРОТА ТРЕНДА
  • Masterforex-V
  • www.masterforex-v.org
Каждый трейдер мечтает открывать сделки в самом начале тренда, а закрывать их в конце этого тренда. Помочь в этом могут фигуры разворота технического анализа. Каждому из разворотов соответствует одна из моделей разворота тренда.      Возник вопрос: зачем запоминать все эти фигуры разворота тренда, когда все они, может и...
[Deleted]  
And it's not clear why you would set minus goals? The man swapped 123 and 161% for -23 and -61%... Just saying...
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