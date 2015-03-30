How to get to the front page of the Market - page 4
Yeah, I'll give you a link and you'll go straight to "advertising and so on".
I don't mean to. If you don't have an answer on the subject, please, don't be rude to me. I don't shout on every thread - how you do your job...........
I am always happy to receive constructive criticism, as long as it is constructive and not written sarcastically.
I don't know what it's about, but all your products have a 404 page
Yeah, I got banned.
Silent as a fish.
it seems to be OK now.
and the top is back. shh.
We ourselves want to do a rotation and upward lift of all products.
We haven't yet figured out how and it would be interesting to gather ideas on the forum.
The way I see it, it's simple - everyone should be given the opportunity to try the product without any restrictions - a so-called 'tasting':
1. Every week, 4 random products from different categories (Expert, Indicator ....) and one product chosen by the user are available for unlimited use.
2. During a week, the user understands + - and if it is worth buying.
3. Every week, something new or old comes along, just to interest the person(they may come along for a week, then take a break, so that withdrawal would start).
4. If you have already used some product, then the second time you will not get it in any way - you can only buy or demo version.
By the way, we already have a licensing model ready based on temporary licences.
In other words, you can sell product subscriptions. And most importantly, there is no need to upgrade the terminals for this - we included this support in them long ago and are now simply activating it.
As an incentive, you can do:
One option is to abolish the TOP in the Market. Form the list of products dynamically.
What are the bases for preferential ranking of Market products? By what criteria can you compare Market products?
By price, by sales? How can an indicator, EA and dashboard be ranked by preference? Or by what criteria can one indicator be compared to another or two dashboards preferred?
Exactly so. If the criteria for forming the top is not known, the top is the best products according to the shop (trading site) that are recommended for purchase. And in the case of problems with this product the responsibility will also be on the shop, why it recommended this product to the buyer, misleading him.
It is necessary to make tops according to specific criteria: Top Sales, Top Reviews, Top Attendance.
Tops are not needed, that's for sure.
Tops are necessary and useful. But in the case of Market -- a top is absurd, because it's impossible to identify the criteria for comparing products. You can't compare indicators, Expert Advisors, dashboards and scripts. It is even impossible to identify a criterion for comparing two indicators.
If we are going to form the TOP, there should be comparison criteria.
In the case of Market the comparison criteria are hidden and not clear.
If we look at sales and consumer choice in the Market then the phrase "human preferences are irrational" in case of the Market is transformed into "human preferences are absurd" - the distinction between intelligent purchases and "judgemental" purchases is so mixed up.
With each such sale -- the TOP will become more and more inaccessible to normal products -- and Market will eventually become a showcase of super trash, qualitatively filtered and selected.