Is it in mt4 ?
In life, it's "many roads leading to the future and success!", but in business, 99% of all roads lead exclusively to the graveyard.
In the last few pages there have been some great suggestions to kill the service. Most of the ideas are aimed at "the individual can climb out of the top" and ignore the main objectives of maximising sales and giving everyone a chance to climb out of the depths at least for a while for the sake of increasing sales. The solution should be social (raising sales for all salespeople), not individualistic (giving someone an advantage for money or whatever).
That is why we are not in a hurry to reform the marketplace and think about how to do it better. We need a sensible rotation logic that does not kill the principle of maximising overall sales.
Yeah. .
It's working, just checked.
Is there anything written in the logbook?
It's working, just checked.
Is there anything in the log?
Is there anything in the log?
There's nothing in the log. Nothing in the search.
nothing is written in the logbook. nothing is found in the search
From the website it installs
but it's not in the search engine.
Renat:
The solution must be public (raising the level of sales for all sellers).
You have some kind of socialist ideals. There's no way you can raise everyone, simply because 99% of them are selling crap no one needs. Only those who are really worthy should be raised. But they get lost amongst the pile of other junk. Therefore the task is to weed out the junk so that sales go up.
If you read the thread carefully, you might have noticed repeatedly mentioning that many people post products at all, not to sell, but to attract attention to themselves, raising their reputation, etc. Ie for example, a man sells 10 products on the Market - so he was cool. And the fact that these 10 products are probably rubbish, no one wants them, no one will pay attention to them.
What, I think it's OK.
Make two columns on the page, as done in the signals - one column will scroll through the paid products in the other free, demo
The mechanism of products presentation in columns by time - for example, ten minutes each product will be shown on the main page (given the time zones of the countries + day, night, at different times of day different attendance)
When any link (Expert Advisors, indicators, panels, libraries, analyzers, streets) is selected on the page, on the left side, the page with the products opens - they also scroll by time
