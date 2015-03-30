How to get to the front page of the Market - page 16
Market Administration
How many times have I said we should reorganise the SEARCH into a market
By product price range from ...... to ......
Otherwise, experts are sitting there now: paid, free, with download, without download, bought not bought and God knows what they are and why they sit there and how they got there - no one understands.
abolk. Go to another thread. You and your suspicions are annoying.
I advertise on Yandex. $50 a week = good result.
The products got caught because I moved geographically. I'm on holiday, 1800 kilometers away.
They unlocked it, so it's all good.
Exactly the number of demos downloaded affects it. Or just downloads. A lot of weight at the point where the rating is calculated.
You don't take people for idiots -- unlocked groceries -- well -- let's see what you're buying on a daily basis.
1. this is your demo signal of your EA, which you say is being bought daily for $99
2. And this is your EA demo signal, which you say is being bought for $499:
If the EAs you buy daily -- these are scalper EAs -- and they are performed by the vendor himself -- so scalping on a demo account -- then no wonder why your products are still not on the front page of the marketplace.
Waiting.
has absolutely no effect.
Alex2356:At the beginning, according to the first screenshot, it was going well, but then, apparently, there was a situation that shocked the robot.
If you look at the chart -- 50% of the time it went neutral making 80% of the drawdown.
Then 25% of the time it went up for some reason.
Then the remaining 25% of the time it collapsed sharply.
What is there to pay attention to in this signal?
If anything, the only thing to pay attention to: demo signal of the $499 scalper EA performed by the author (the topicstarter) is losing money.
Why did you notice it, because the author complained that his products are not on the first page of Market.
Well, the 2nd chart is a signal from the scalper, which, according to the author (the top starter) buy every day - so there is a complete drain - nothing to pay attention to.
Abolk, thanks for the publicity, don't tell me I put up screenshots.
Now I'm flush after 5 months of tests, so what?
Okay, if you were a newbie, I understand, you see a loss, you don't know the figures,
But you're a smart man, not the first day in forex.
Yeah, it's a scalper, an EA with no artificial intelligence. It works on all the pairs.
Yeah, he's got a stop-loss, so what? He has a stoploss, he earned it after 5 months, the first series of stops. opened in mid-March. stoploss is not big = 250 spreads. everything else is successfully closed in the plus.
I didn't say $499 You if and criticize - no problem.
Look at the product name, the product cost $99.
the second product is $299.
what $499 are we talking about?
Let's look at the big picture.
5 months average monthly growth, 6 months a series of stoplosses.
Vladon:
Let's look at the full picture.
5 months average monthly growth, at month 6 went a series of stoplosses.