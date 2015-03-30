How to get to the front page of the Market - page 13
i meant that experts will stay as experts after purchase, indicators as indicators. and whether the EA will be profitable or not is not guaranteed to be as relevant as a year later.
don't pick on me, you understand these things, don't you? :)
Here's an example. No self-respecting shop can do without a filter panel like this any more:
and is there a top? - there is no top because you don't need one .
I meant the timeframe for these actions and not more than a certain number of actions per month, to avoid abuses.
It would be interesting if indeed all EAs from the Market were placed on the terminal, on a remote virtual UPU, and tested as they are in the Market.
Everyone would pay for this service,
All this on the MQ side
like in the championship. - It would be interesting.
I understand that everyone's deposit conditions are different, but sellers would have an obligation to set up an expert right away.
It would be convenient to download an attachment automatically from the Market along with the Expert Advisor.
It's nice when the seller can give an individual discount - at his discretion, by arrangement with the buyer.
This, in my opinion, must be dealt with.
Sell me your turkey for a dollar and I'll write you reviews from five accounts (mine, my wife's and three mistresses') that will make the turkey top in a day.
Why not - I can help him promote his products and there are many other things I can do (but can I leave a review without buying a product?)
You're the lovey-dovey.
1. goods recommended by the administration (what kind of goods she will post is her business).
1. you can personally take responsibility and recommend at least one product from the marketplace (so as not to start demagoguery -- choose from advisers)
There used to be such a great near-computer magazine ...
2. Constantly manipulating the incomparable -- then selling EAs is equated with selling TVs -- then the forum is equated with a magazine.
In a magazine, as in any other publication -- the content is selected and presented -- concentrated.
In this case -- I am talking about forum -- there are blogs, market, signals, articles and forum itself and there are discussion threads everywhere.
3. And it's not like that. Maybe the problem is an objective lack of content, usefulness, interest?
For example, if there are no profitable Expert Advisors and profitable strategies (or they are too long and require long term confirmation) - where to find the interest?
Or, judging by the marketplace's content -- nothing but Ilan -- what to discuss?
p.s. Before the blogs, people complained that they could not discuss trading strategies on the forum. They say the forum is purely for programmers.
Since the appearance of the blogs, they allowed us to discuss trading strategies. They began to complain that the blogs did not have a programming section.
That would be a very good solution. Only for buyers, not for site owners ))))