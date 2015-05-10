Hedging Martingale. - page 11
No, lots are unlocked only at levels, hoping that some currency will run somewhere faster than some other is not cool, I do not want to kill the idea, of course, you can try, but was the theme user Kombat on four about the "races" between the currencies, I have not worked
In fact, in this new-rena right, somewhere so it turns out, the evening will try to show :)
It took me about 300 pages to find it, so I will quote Transcendreamera
A lock is the same as a stop loss, but without the transfer to the balance.
"If you're using an indicator, the probability of getting to the profit is higher?
that's why i suggested looking at the TS and the locs separately, you can perceive the TS + loc as two separate EAs working on one symbol :
1. there is a TS, it works by itself, it has its own entry - exit conditions, it opens regardless of whether it is at a loss or a profit
2. And there is a lock, and it is used only when the main TS fails
1. the first one opens trades based on any indicator signals and places any take and stop, say 100 pips
2. the second one, in the same way, opens trades, but there is only the take
3. the third one opens trades in the same way, but instead of the stop loss he closes the position
The one who has taken the effort and is able to write such an EA and compare the profit variation, will understand why we need lots, even without the need for an EA, manually
Please explain these points in more details: let's assume the price goes against us, the first one has a stop loss, the second one is a minus, the third one is a plus. Are you saying that the probability of going to the plus is higher, at the expense of the indicator?
No, what I am saying is this - look at your last answer and think about this, let's say we have a very bad indicator or we enter arbitrarily, on a coin, then all our entries will be against the price, which of these EAs will sell faster?
if you want we can come up with a more realistic example - let's say you have 3 trades of 1 lot each on EURUSD and 3 aforementioned advisors, you make 10 consecutive trades of 1 lot each, but all are unsuccessful, we know that 1 pip on this pair = 1 USD, so 1 pip loss is minus 1 USD, calculate
:-) no. Withdraw part of the profit. Rewrite the variables and get back into the fray.
I see. Thank you. I'll get on it.
Trading on martingale = playing with a barrel of gunpowder
I hope no one is taking this seriously.
There are risks, of course. Nevertheless a properly done averaging martin makes money. I've been using it for more than 2 years and I have never lost money. In the tester no one lost money since 2009. Unfortunately my brokerage company keeps history only from the 3rd of October. Therefore I can only show the report from this date.
I have seen many such reports
as a rule there are either (1) microscopic returns to the initial capital or (2) normal returns. for the time being
I have a return of around 80-100% a year. I agree that if there is decent earning Expert Advisor without martingale, of course the choice is not in favour of martingale. But if I cannot find any decent one apart from an EA with martingale, then, as the saying goes: "if there is no fish, there is no fish").
"But... ... but...for the time being". Is it any different without martingale - do they work profitably indefinitely?
I don't know, maybe you have some special variant of martingale that does not go into high rotation (64, 128 or more), then you can probably live
or luck, because a relatively risk-free martingale usually gives you no more than 5-10% per annum and if higher, then wait for trouble (MC)
maybe you have a well-built pip or an averaging dealer with soft ratios, with a soft averaging dealer or a pyramid dealer you may live long enough
just imagine that let's say TP=$10 initial bet, it's easy to reach a loss level of $2560 just by winding up 8 unsuccessful repeats....
which is not an uncommon occurrence, it is very unwise to risk two and a half thousand to win back ten
and the EAs are all pouring in, nothing can be done.
by the way, the topic is called "hedging martingale", who can explain how it works? logic tells me it's a grid with lots progression but in two directions at once...
transcendreamer:
By the way, the topic is called "hedging martingale", who can explain how it works? Logic tells me it's a grid with lots progressing both ways at once...
What is your opinion on lots?
i know how to decrease drawdowns, Edutak has shown how to increase profit with them, maybe they have some more hidden specifics.
You don't need this indicator for an EA. It's easier to use fractals directly, the same thing will happen. If for manual trading, you can - more obvious.