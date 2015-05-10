Hedging Martingale. - page 16
that's an interesting idea - martingale on synthetics
perhaps someone has tried it?
(disclaimer - this is all out of purely theoretical interest of course)
I tried it in 2012. At Alpari NZDUSD - XAUUSD. Almost lost it. There was a lot going in at first.
I salted it and salted it (over the winter), but it kept going up and up... :-) In the end it didn't have enough collateral... and it went downhill from there in no time...
Fucking Murphy... :-)
Now I'm downloading data from USDRUB-EURRUB on the same place on Monday - I've set equal volumes to draw charts...
Then to look, to decide, to choose, to test variants...
I'm not giving the link to the functor, it's not advertising. I have no interest in it myself. Purely for research purposes...
If something interesting happens, I'll write...
How about this?
*almost* immunised from the 2012 synthetic trend
Cool. "Trade (averaging on breakout inside the channel) from the borders - I don't want to..."
from the borders of the nain channel, preferably after a v-shaped peak is formed
I see. That is, after the formation of a fractal... :-) as far as straight contracts are concerned... I will consider this variant of averaging myself ...
And what (where) are such beautiful fractals drawn on?
crazy research....
spread-synthetic with total volume of 0.5 lots
test 2 months, forward 1 month
grid $55
stupid grid doubling
worst case drawdown: 4*1+3*2+2*4+1*8=26 steps * $55 = $1,430
but the margin! 26*27000=702000 rubles!
we need to be softer.
in general, a fractal is almost a 1-2-3 / 2B pattern
I draw wonderful fractals with my own indicator portfolio optimizer (in kodobase, see my profile)
