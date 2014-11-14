Attention Contest! Guess the EURUSD exchange rate on 13.11.2014 and get up to $67.5 and at least $18 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In 3 days you won't be able to edit your post to correct the forecast. And other people will be forecasting in November with much greater accuracy. so what's the point?
And I won't be able to ;)
The interest here is not in the 15 American money, but in the forecast as such. Just the inability to edit it is the most interesting thing.
After 3 days you won't be able to edit your post to correct your forecast, and other people will forecast in November with much more accuracy. so what's the point?
The interest here is not in the 15 American dollars, but in the forecast as such. Just the impossibility of editing it is the most interesting thing.
Well, if it's purely for yourself, then maybe... but what's the use? It's better to train your intuition on a trading account, even a demo one. But here it's more about national recognition :) But if you're predicting now, you're basically depriving yourself of a chance to win.
In general, it would be interesting to have a cash game like this. All participants place their bets. Whoever has the most accurate prediction takes the pot.
After 3 days you will not be able to edit your post to correct the forecast. And other people will forecast in November with much more accuracy. so what's the point?
While we're at it, I'd like to tag along.)
1.20
the winnings can be picked up by the CU)
Starting to process the forecasts, so that there is less counting afterwards, I will post a daily spread with updated data: