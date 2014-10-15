I propose to discuss the creation of a tool for the mql5.com website - page 4

New comment
 
sanyooooook:

For some reason everyone was asking how they plan to attract traders to the service ))))

ZS: ah so I was right, ah thanks to metaquotes for future implementations of my ideas )

I would have been there if I was, I would have been there by then. Although if I was I would have made porridge with that knowledge. Ha ha.
 
Scriptong:

I won't say anything. I have not investigated this direction, as it is impossible to check it in the tester. It is only possible to check this strategy in real time, and no one has any extra time, as you know.

Why is it impossible? I was just making a web service, which parsed the informer of the specified broker, generated data for the indicator, the indicator could be run on the history because the data was saved. The results were not good. The problem is that the informer shows the general mood, which consists of 95% of those who are losing. For successful trading, we should first select 5% of successful traders and use them in the informer, and then use them for trading. In other words, we need more detailed analytics.
 
marketeer:
Why is it impossible? I was just making a web-service, which parsed the informer of the specified broker, generated data for the indicator, the indicator could be run on the history because the data was saved. The results were not good. The problem is that the informer shows the general mood, which consists of 95% of those who are losing. For successful trading, we should first select 5% of successful traders and use them in the informer, and then use them for trading. That is, we need more detailed analysis.
Well, that's why it is impossible, because you need a sentiment history. Thus, you need to wait at least six months (collect the history for this time) before you get the first reliable results.
 
marketeer:
Почему невозможно? Я как раз делал в свое время веб-сервис, который парсил информер указанного брокера, генерировал данные для индикатора, индикатор можно было на истории запустить ибо данные сохранены. Результаты не ахти. Проблема в том, что информер показывает общее настроение, на 95% состоящее из тех, кто сливает. Для успешной торговли нужно из этой массы сперва выделить 5% успешных, по ним сделать информер, а потом по нему торговать. То есть нужна более детальная аналитика.
I use sentiment in the inverse for the same purpose. I calculate everything for 28 currency pairs. Of course there could be more, but for now I use what I have at hand. Then I analyze the results, see below and determine what is stronger and what is weaker. It helps.123
 
izzatilla:
This must have been some constructive and interesting information, but unfortunately I don't know what inverse sentiment is (I can only guess). The screenshot appears to be a change analysis.
 
marketeer:
Now this must be some constructive and interesting information, but unfortunately I don't know what inverse sentiment is. The screenshot is apparently a change analysis.

By inverse I mean that 80% of traders are going long and 20% of traders are going short. In order to get to those 5% of stable earning traders we should consider an entry point on shorts only. This is the common sense application of my calculations.

Respectfully,

 
sanyooooook:

For some reason everyone was asking how they plan to attract traders to the service ))))

ZS: ah so I was right, ah thanks to metaquotes for future implementations of my ideas )

In order to attract traders, brokers need to soften the terms of the exchange. Not to lure them with bonuses.
 
Alexey:
In order to attract traders, brokers need to relax their terms and conditions. Not to lure them in with bonuses.
It was not a question of attracting traders to brokers, but of attracting traders to a new service
 
sanyooooook:
It was not a question of attracting traders to brokers, but of attracting traders to a new service
For a service to be attractive it should have many pluses, but here I see only minuses. And the main disadvantage is security. Users open their operations, which means that there are bound to be enterprising people who want to take advantage of this, from scammers to all kinds of special services. And not all of them have good intentions and not all of them work within the law.
 
Alexey:
For a service to be attractive it has to have many pluses, and here I see only minuses. And the main disadvantage is security. The user opens up his operations, which means that there are bound to be enterprising people who will want to take advantage of this, from scammers to various special services. And not all of them have good intentions and not all of them operate within the law.
I think there are some misunderstandings. Signals will be used to get information about trades. Normally these Signals only use investor passwords. And it is absolutely safe. And the positions will be summed up automatically every T minutes.
1234567
New comment