I propose to discuss the creation of a tool for the mql5.com website - page 4
For some reason everyone was asking how they plan to attract traders to the service ))))
ZS: ah so I was right, ah thanks to metaquotes for future implementations of my ideas )
I won't say anything. I have not investigated this direction, as it is impossible to check it in the tester. It is only possible to check this strategy in real time, and no one has any extra time, as you know.
Why is it impossible? I was just making a web-service, which parsed the informer of the specified broker, generated data for the indicator, the indicator could be run on the history because the data was saved. The results were not good. The problem is that the informer shows the general mood, which consists of 95% of those who are losing. For successful trading, we should first select 5% of successful traders and use them in the informer, and then use them for trading. That is, we need more detailed analysis.
Почему невозможно? Я как раз делал в свое время веб-сервис, который парсил информер указанного брокера, генерировал данные для индикатора, индикатор можно было на истории запустить ибо данные сохранены. Результаты не ахти. Проблема в том, что информер показывает общее настроение, на 95% состоящее из тех, кто сливает. Для успешной торговли нужно из этой массы сперва выделить 5% успешных, по ним сделать информер, а потом по нему торговать. То есть нужна более детальная аналитика.
Now this must be some constructive and interesting information, but unfortunately I don't know what inverse sentiment is. The screenshot is apparently a change analysis.
By inverse I mean that 80% of traders are going long and 20% of traders are going short. In order to get to those 5% of stable earning traders we should consider an entry point on shorts only. This is the common sense application of my calculations.
Respectfully,
In order to attract traders, brokers need to relax their terms and conditions. Not to lure them in with bonuses.
It was not a question of attracting traders to brokers, but of attracting traders to a new service
For a service to be attractive it has to have many pluses, and here I see only minuses. And the main disadvantage is security. The user opens up his operations, which means that there are bound to be enterprising people who will want to take advantage of this, from scammers to various special services. And not all of them have good intentions and not all of them operate within the law.