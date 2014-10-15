I propose to discuss the creation of a tool for the mql5.com website
How do brokers hide it? These sentiment widgets are freely available to all. They are of no use because they report the "average hospital temperature".
thank you, you are right that they give sentiments freely available. But what these sentiments are - they do not give the real picture. They display information about the number of positions open in one direction and the other. The key word in my suggestion is volume. As one position with high volume can be equal to 1,000 small positions.
And the average hospital temperature was and still is within the legal limit, it is useless to measure it.
Gee, most widgets I've seen show both position counts and volumes. But the point of the thought is different - you're looking at the average sentiment across the market, that is, for the most part, the sentiment of all that crowd that is losing. What's the use of it?
Great, give me one link where they give information on volumes. I have not seen anything like that.
I have not seen anything like that. Everything is useful, it all depends on desire and diligence. Look at my profile - I think you'll find it useful to make predictions based on such "useless" sentiments.
Thanks in advance.
I don't see in your predictions any link to the sentiments or in general to the technology of their construction - just recommendations from the ceiling.
It's forbidden to talk about specific brokers here, but not seeing widgets from at least a couple of major ones is quite strange (start with A at least). And in general, the search seems to have worked at one time, when I was interested in this topic and even managed to find a page where enthusiasts stuffed a dozen of such widgets from different brokers. Maybe they didn't have all of them, but at least some of them had volume.
But on the whole, I'm not against the suggestion. Let's wait for a response from the MC, if it follows.
We have a big analytics project for the website. we will start it as soon as we do unified web-trading for MT4/5 platforms on mql5.com
It is possible to review this project.
Your work on unified webtrading is also impressive, although I just found out about it.
And once again I would like to point out that I believe in profitable (reliable) forecasts, which will be made based on proper calculations. Such forecasts can be paid and make profits.
There are some brokers who have set up special analytical departments that either sell their analyses based on them or provide them only to their clients.
Regards,
How so quickly? It was a few years ago. I have the right to forget. Now I have no desire to continue and refresh that research for you.
If you are making predictions for a tick and not to be trusted, then keep it up. And normal consumers of forecasts need some justification. The assessment was exactly what I thought the forecast deserved... And if you don't like public ratings, then there's no reason to publicly post your predictions. At least I have communicated what I think is wrong with the predictions and you had a chance to improve them if you had listened, but apparently you registered here to send others away.
Dear Forum Members,
I propose to discuss the creation of a very efficient tool for MQL5.com website, in my personal opinion, based on the data and possibilities they have at their disposal.
I suggest to create a website section with two subsections, one that will show the statistics on real accounts that are registered at mql5.com, and another one that will show the same statistics on demo signals.
These sub-sections will include
Statistics on open positions for all currency pairs, indices, etc. This means that the total number of open positions will be displayed as long and short, as well as in volumes. It can also display pending orders separately.
This result will be as follows
Statistics on open positions will show the market sentiment, and will serve to guide traders. To understand their results, see my profile https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/izzatilla and my forecasts on my bloghttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/izzatilla/blog
Expected result
You can create forecasts based on these results. Since brokers are hiding it, and mql5.com site contains in my opinion all the necessary complete information, so forecasts made on their basis can be quite reliable. If desired, all this can be done on a paid basis, I am ready to undertake and cooperate on this project. I believe efforts in this direction will bear fruit.
Attached is an example of calculations based on the above data. There's a forecast for September 11 but the calculations themselves are about a month old.
Regards,
IzaTrade