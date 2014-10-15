I propose to discuss the creation of a tool for the mql5.com website - page 2
Is this kind of informer satisfactory?
If so, I think you can easily find this broker.
How so quickly? It was a few years ago. I have the right to forget. Now I have no desire to go on and refresh this research for you.
Just when you were writing your first response, I understood that there are a lot of brokers (brokerage companies). And mql5.com has a unique opportunity to analyze all the positions of all the brokers and dealing centers, which no one else has. I hoped that you will give me the link to a major broker, whose data more or less reflects part of the truth.
Apologies for not being able to contain myself (the ceiling has greatly affected my sleepless nights).
Respectfully,
This is exactly the broker A I was talking about.
Yes, and brokers are not the only ones with such informers. For example, the Forex Factory has a quite detailed informer on various symbols: http://www.forexfactory.com/trades.php#tradesPositions-sort=instruments&tradesPositions-sortOrder=asc&tradesPositions-details=0
You could also make a status on the website. For example, I have a dominant buy position, I put that I am for bulls, Sell that I am for bears, I do not trade, I am neutral.
Thank you very much.
What do you think about an idea on the subject?
Respectfully,
Yes, and perhaps the most informative one - with the volume distribution by price - is at Broker "O".
Broker "O" - is the name similar to that of the animal or are there others?
Respectfully,
statistics on open positions for all currency pairs, indices, etc. This means that the total number of open positions will be displayed, how many for shorts, how many for longs, and also in volumes. You may also display pending orders separately.
I personally support brokers and am against such statistics.
I personally support brokers and am against such statistics.
You already have an established system that works and brings profit, although you would probably be all for it if you had a tool that would increase the speed of closing your trades at a profit in as short a time as possible. It would also alert you that you can join a tolpe. And on the other hand, what to do for those who do not have a functional and profitable system. In my experience and belief, this is (at least for me) one that can give real trend-following signals.
Sincerely,
What do you think of the topic idea?
I won't say anything. I have not investigated this direction, because it is impossible to test it in the tester. Checking such a strategy is only possible in real time, and as you know, no one has extra time.