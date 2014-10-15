I propose to discuss the creation of a tool for the mql5.com website - page 5

Alexey:
For a service to be attractive it must have many pluses, and here I see only minuses. And the main minus is security. The user opens its operations, which means there are bound to be enterprising people who wish to take advantage of this, ranging from scammers and ending with different special services. And not all of them have good intentions, and not all of them work within the law.

you're late, you're being followed, hold on, we can't help you )

SZS: Intentions are not divided into good and evil, they simply exist, but what they are, man has invented to divide them into good and evil.

 
Very funny! Be glad you're not being watched, but for you too, things can change at any time.
 
izzatilla:
I have sewn up some misunderstandings. Signals will be used to get information about trades. Normally these Signals only use investor passwords. And it is perfectly safe. And the positions will be summed up automatically every T minutes.
It may not be up to the point of understanding
 
Alexey:
Very funny! Be glad you are not being watched, but for you too, things can change at any moment.

Friends, let's look forward to something great and magnificent! Believe me, it is much more useful and profitable!

Whether it's creating a tool at mql5.com or something else in our lives.

Regards,

IzaTrade

 
sanyooooook:

ZS : Sergeev, hello!

Hi, happy holiday!
 

Dear, as an example of the calculations, I suggest you read the sentiment of the longs and shorts and the resulting signals for 15 September 2014, made on their basis. I believe it will be interesting. A special hello to the critics:)

 
izzatilla:

And what do the numbers in each of the columns denote? What do the text signals, of which there are three in a row, refer to? Maybe one for currency XXX, one for YYY, and one for common denominator, but it's not clear what it refers to.
 
marketeer:
The second column is, as you may guess, the pairs I analyze every trading day. The next two columns are sentiments from two big brokers. I should note that the calculation is done according to my personal methodology. The positive value shows that most traders are aiming for the buy, the market is likely to go down, the minus one gives a reverse signal respectively. The next two columns after the yellow one are the signal that follows from the 3rd and 4th columns. The last two columns are the sum of signals and the signal strength, the maximum or the minimum values are taken. Archive for the previous 3-7 days is very useful. Since they are not difficult to understand which trend is prevailing in the market, and therefore we understand which trend is prevailing on the charts for 28 currency pairs. This is a study and the results. I hope I was able to explain.
 

Dear ones, as they say, take an axe and get firewood.

Many things have been considered in this thread, what opinions/suggestions/comments do you have - please let me know.

I am grateful in advance.

 
izzatilla:



The result will be

Statistics on open positions, which will show the market mood and will serve to guide traders.

Expected result

You can make forecasts based on the obtained results. Since brokers are hiding it, and mql5.com site contains in my opinion all necessary complete information, such forecasts made on their basis can be quite reliable.


Greetings, the insider gets it :) it's not clear who will be the beneficiary if everybody sees everything, but who will be the beneficiary?
