For a service to be attractive it must have many pluses, and here I see only minuses. And the main minus is security. The user opens its operations, which means there are bound to be enterprising people who wish to take advantage of this, ranging from scammers and ending with different special services. And not all of them have good intentions, and not all of them work within the law.
you're late, you're being followed, hold on, we can't help you )
SZS: Intentions are not divided into good and evil, they simply exist, but what they are, man has invented to divide them into good and evil.
I have sewn up some misunderstandings. Signals will be used to get information about trades. Normally these Signals only use investor passwords. And it is perfectly safe. And the positions will be summed up automatically every T minutes.
Very funny! Be glad you are not being watched, but for you too, things can change at any moment.
Friends, let's look forward to something great and magnificent! Believe me, it is much more useful and profitable!
Whether it's creating a tool at mql5.com or something else in our lives.
Regards,
IzaTrade
ZS : Sergeev, hello!
Dear, as an example of the calculations, I suggest you read the sentiment of the longs and shorts and the resulting signals for 15 September 2014, made on their basis. I believe it will be interesting. A special hello to the critics:)
And what do the numbers in each of the columns mean? What do the text signals, of which there are three in a row, refer to? Maybe one is XXX currency, the other is YYY, and the third is a common denominator, but it's not clear what it refers to.
Dear ones, as they say, take an axe and get firewood.
Many things have been considered in this thread, what opinions/suggestions/comments do you have - please let me know.
I am grateful in advance.
The result will be
Statistics on open positions, which will show the market mood and will serve to guide traders.
Expected result
You can make forecasts based on the obtained results. Since brokers are hiding it, and mql5.com site contains in my opinion all necessary complete information, such forecasts made on their basis can be quite reliable.