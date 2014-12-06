A simple and perfect model of the structure of securities markets - page 5
Real example of markup and trade entry in 5th wave on M5 period. The only thing this time, a little late with the entry and missed a little movement. but overall score is ok ) :
Alternatively:
Alternatively:
USDCAD - didn't reach your 1st target (1.0805) a bit and won't reach the 2nd one (1.0718) all the more - within 7 trading days it will be 1.12 (now 1.0911)
"Angles, speed and distance."
When marking out a 5-wave line, it is useful to know about angles and velocity. In over 90% of cases, wave 1 with wave 2 and wave 3 with wave 4 form angles on the time axis and waves 2 and 4 travel less distance in the same or more time than waves 1 and 3.
Driving waves (1,3) are usually more aggressive and speedy, they pass more distance in points from point to point than corrective waves in the same time. Corrective waves (2,4) are more conservative, they pass less distance in points compared to the driving waves (impulse).
But there is an exception, which happens not so often and in a very fast market when volatility surges. All in all a good additional tool when marking out the vibrations too. :)
Someone earlier asked to mark up the current EURGBP chart.
So... Let's practice a bit. Here's the Euro/Pound chart. I marked it quickly by the basic frequency, going down to 15 minutes. Probable entering points are marked with spots (places for finding entries on M5).
The target is also indicated.
Let's assume the target is still a long way off, but we have missed 2 places to look for an entry point. Question: Where should we wait for the next entry point and why?
Please, give examples with 4 screens rule.:-)
Not familiar with your theory and 4 screens, a novice trader will stupidly sell at the current 0.7988 and the figure will be in good shape
And he'll sell out if the market doesn't go in his direction. )
Stupidity leads to personal degradation.
My theory is described in detail in the first post in the file and in the book on the Law of Vibration, and the easiest way to apply it in practice by counting vibrations is written in further posts. Now we are getting down to practice, to consolidate the knowledge we've gained. Not just a stupid book you bought and sit around and wait and see what happens.
In our case, there is a right to make a mistake, and what you suggest is Russian roulette. )
So! Anybody willing to practise, or are we all waiting for a chewed fish in our mouths? )))
MrSerj:
The example of entering at the end of the 3rd wave is only applicable to the H4 chart. On the H4 period, we identify our goals,if at the moment there is a 3rd wave developing on the H4, we start diving into the internal structure of the H1, M15, M5 periods. The internal structures, we wait for the development of the 5th wave, namely 5 waves, not 3. We gradually become stronger, like in a matryoshka doll, we rest on the M5 chart and enter on the M5 chart in the 5th wave, or after the 5th wave, when the price turns around and moves in our direction.
But we must remember, if on the M5 chart, we have a 5th wave, and on the M15 and/or H1 charts, only the 3rd wave is developing, an entry in the transaction on the M5 is prohibited. We need the intermediate levels (H1 and/or M15) to be in the phase of completion or development of the 5th wave, only then we need to look for an entry in the 5th wave on the M5 period. )MrSerj:
... A target is indicated.
Let's say the target is still far away, but we have missed 2 places to look for an entry point. Question: Where should we wait for the next entry point and why?
Judging by the explanations provided earlier, ------- on n4 the 3rd wave is developing, i.e. we wait until n1, m15, m5 "started to develop the 5th wave" and already here we look for the entry point.
... It turns out that we are trying to catch up and jump into a bygone train that is about to arrive at the destination station, so what about the stated ratio of TR to SL as 1:5...
Show me on the markings. Please mark out as before and ask for all 4 levels and show where you would look further for the entrance?