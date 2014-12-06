A simple and perfect model of the structure of securities markets - page 7
I have decided to mark up the sberbank futures according to the wave analysis (I have my own mark-up too _ not yet)
issue once _ H! marked peaks of corresponding waves for H! but there is a stretching _ highlighted in red _ failed peaks !!! waves,
going to H!!!! And I make a markup _ according to which the price "flies" up ____ the question is it true?
I have a question _ what happened to my browser _ the page keeps scrolling up, as if some button is pressed, now I'm writing with the shifft pressed otherwise it's impossible _ who knows how to solve the problem help!
So that I can say something on the fact, please mark out all 4 levels and on H4 indicate the initial target of 50%.
if I have understood correctly, here
H4 - blue number markings
H1 - blue
M15 - green
M5 - purple
н4 Н1
М15 М5
Please, next time remove your levels from the chart to avoid cluttering it and improve the structure.
As a matter of fact, I corrected one of your screenshots.
WHY IS THE CHANGE FROM 3 WAVE TO FIRST WAVE ON H4?
It looks like where you marked out 3 and 4 is H4 period 1 and 2. And just before where you marked 1 and 2, that's the D1 period. The only exception might be if it is an initial triangle forming on H4 or we are sitting on D1 sideways. Remember the rule of thumb where 4 can go behind peak 1 and where it cannot. Here in this case 4 went over the peak of wave 1. )
This is my personal opinion. Ideally you should have alternative markings, but the essence remains the same. Unlike Elliot's, in our case, the alternative markings do not change their target direction and entry points too. ) Therefore, in principle, both markings are correct.
As an aside:
USDCAD - didn't reach your 1st target (1.0805) a little and won't reach the 2nd one (1.0718) - all the more - within 7 trading days it will be 1.12 (now 1.0911)
To summarise: USDCAD - was 1.12 today and never made it to the 1st alleged target or the 2nd.
EURGBP - same story.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
A simple and perfect model for the structure of securities markets
A100, 2014.09.03 21:40Not familiar with your theory and 4 screens, the novice trader will stupidly sell at the current 0.7988 and the figure will be fine
The current one is 0.777, let me remind you - after the post the maximum was 0.806, and the alleged target (which was not reached) was 0.814
Total score 2:0 against the theory presented
You have a precise destination, namely 50%. You cannot tell when in time it will get there (you are neither god nor oracle). but you can calculate from the frequency of vibration on history the time average. If you are happy with it, take it into trade. For better results, build a portfolio for diversification.
This model gives you stress points for better entry. You place a stop, if the stop triggered, your target has usually increased by the size of the stop (up to 50% more pips), this means that your stop is a time-delayed profit. If you did not enter the movement to the target the first time, do not worry. There is a mini stop and a maxi target. If you get 10 mini stops and 1 maxi profit, it will cover all your costs and give you a final profit. Why do we put a stop, only because we are not oracles and we work with probabilities that move from minus to plus. Then your job is to follow the markets and cut the mistakes with a stop. You can average your losses without having to cover them along the way, but your final profit will not exceed 20-30% per annum. If you train with this model, rather than wait for a miracle, there's a high probability you'll make more than 500%. I did it, and how are you worse? Or do you think there is something better? Prove it! I doubt it.
No theory other than the law of vibration will give you a 100% guarantee of the price arriving at a certain point. And if there is no guarantee then what is the point of it all. Only idiots will nurture an illusion that they'll find a mathematical miracle indicator that will permanently beat the negative mathematical expectation and give you a full automatic guarantee of 1000% a year. If you think like that, I pity you, in about 10-15 years or 20 you'll realise that you've wasted your time and maybe your life. And the law of vibration gives you a guarantee and you have no more accurate data in the market than the law of vibration, namely a return of 50%. The almanac is in your hands, take it and follow the price until you come to the target, remember MM. Don't push your appetite above your head and your capabilities and everything will be OK.
If you want to make the exchange the means of your life and not an adrenaline rush, take the foundation and trade. It will never stop working otherwise just a casino will go bust, they don't have another super model that plays in favour of the office, everything else gives a positive mathematical expectation for the trader and therefore vulnerability for the office.
It's simple )
