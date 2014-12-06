A simple and perfect model of the structure of securities markets
Let's start from the beginning.
2 examples of the development of vibration in waves. Two levels are highlighted.
Two entry points.
1) The first on the 3rd wave.
2) And the second on the fifth wave.
The example with the entry at the end of the 3rd wave is applicable only to the H4 chart. On the H4 period, we identify our goals (I will tell you later how and why to do it correctly). If at the present moment the 3rd wave develops on H4, we start to dive into the internal structure of the H1, M15, M5 periods. In the internal structures, we are waiting for the development of the 5th wave, namely 5 waves, not 3. We gradually become stronger, like in a nesting doll, we rest on the M5 chart and enter on the M5 chart in the 5th wave, or after the 5th wave, when the price turns around and moves in our direction.
But we must remember, if on the M5 chart, we have a 5th wave, and on the M15 and/or H1 charts, only the 3rd wave is developing, an entry in the transaction on the M5 is prohibited. We need the intermediate levels (H1 and/or M15) to be in the phase of completion or development of the 5th wave, only then we need to look for an entry in the 5th wave on the M5 period. )
Completed...
Normal loss/profit ratio = 1/5 and up to 1/20-30 (depending on the size of the 5-wave).
Profit target, from 50% to 75%. At the 50% level, we look at the current development of the descending structure and decide whether to take a profit now or to go to 75%.
1) On the Almanac (technology of the current topic), look at the file "law_of_the_universe.zip" in the first post.
2) On the Law of Vibration, look at the book "Exchange Grail", is in the file, along with 2 books on Elliott Waves. In the first post, the archive name is "balanr_prehter_and_mrserj.zip".
1. Wave 2 never returns ["rolls back"] beyond the starting point of wave 1. If the impulse waves are going upwards, then wave 2 cannot go below the starting point of wave 1. If the impulse sequence goes downward, then wave 2 cannot rise above the peak from which the development of wave 1 began.
2. Wave 3 cannot be the shortest of the "impulse waves" . Wave 3 does not have to be the longest, but it almost always turns out to be the longest .
3. In a rising sequence, wave 4 cannot go beyond the peak of wave 1 . In a falling sequence, wave 4 cannot rally above the bottom of wave 1.
Bottom line: If any one of these rules is violated, the sequence is not impulsive in nature.
That's it. These are the non-breaking rules of Eliot waves. We will need them in our daily work to correctly determine the sequence of waves.
Why do your screenshots show everything in SELL?
I like to salt it. There's no difference. It's the same for bai. )
was it a bot trade or a hand trade?
EUR/GBP, if you don't mind, draw it.
Only by hand. The bot will not help. We have checked all of the latest developments in the field of Elliott Wave Markup. No program does not mark them better than the human brain. I personally only do the markup by hand. ) Especially, the software is marking out the classics, and there is no sense for us to go into the wilderness.
I'll do it later. Busy at the moment.....
Only by hand. The bot is no help here. We have checked all the latest developments in Elliott wave markup. No program does not markup better than the human brain. Personally, I do the markup only by hand. ) Especially, the software is marking out the classics, and there is no sense for us to go into the wilderness.
I'll do it later. Busy at the moment.....
Please clarify:
Us - by whom?
All the most recent developments in Elliott Wave Markup have been checked - how did you manage to check those developments that, for example, have not been made publicly available. And yes, why have you checked only the latest developments?
No program does not markup better than the human brain. - Are you really sure about this?
P./S.: Saw your post, Pako, after I published mine.
"Personally, I only do mark-ups by hand"
here I wonder, do you have any special markup rules that cannot be algorithmised?
is your marking sub'objective?
The rules are all the same. The main part is written here in the thread (98%). The rest will be announced as I wish and as time permits. I use only the most indestructible rules, I even threw the Fibo ratio into the furnace, but added on the Law of Vibration. Then I will tell you where the rules may be violated, for example, by entering the 4th wave behind the peak of the 1st wave and that is basically all. Further there is no point in making it more complicated. The scheme is very simple and completely indestructible. I will also tell you if a stop is triggered, how to act and how best to trade with regard to the PM and MM.
Clarify, please:
We - by whom?
have checked all the most recent developments in the field of Elliott Wave Markup - how did you manage to check those developments that, for example, have not been made publicly available. And yes, why have you checked only the latest developments?
No program does not markup better than the human brain. - Are you really sure about this?
P./S.: Saw your post, Pako, after I posted mine.
//Nami - by whom?
By us. It is a team.
//All the most recent developments in the field of Elliott Wave Markup have been checked - how didyou manage to check those developments that, for example, have not been posted publicly. And yes, why did you only check the most recent developments?
I mean the public ones. The best of them. It's Elwave, which is the best we've ever seen. It's been under development for over 15 years.
// No program does a better job of marking than the human brain. - Are you really sure about that?
Do I look like I'm joking?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
In this topic, I will post the current state of some securities (currencies, gold, etc.) as I wish and time permits. :)
The file description and example how to trade manually on this model. :)
You may use it if you wish. )