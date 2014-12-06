A simple and perfect model of the structure of securities markets - page 6
I wouldn't be looking for an entrance there.
Why? Where would you look.
Our target remains unchanged, it's the closest 50% pullback from the previous movement. For example, our target is 500 points (4 signs), the stop triggered and the maximum was recalculated, the stretch increased to 1100 points (4 signs), but the potential profit increased as well, now it is 1100/2=550 points (4 signs).
The point is that we have a known target, it can only increase in profit. The stop loss is also many times less than the potential profit. Our vibrational markup gives us what? We find the maximum point of tension before the price reverses and moves towards the target. You should not expect to enter at the first time and the market will reach the target. It may stretch further and the potential for profit will increase, but your stop could also trigger. Small stops are not terrible. Sooner or later the market will move towards the target and reach the profit, the profit will cover the possibly pulled stops and give an upper net profit. This is why this aspect should be considered when calculating trades and money management. Do not be afraid of stops! This is your insurance against a wrong wave pattern or in case the market decides to work a cycle past those worked out. Our task is to go after the market and enter it in the most likely places with small stops, with large expected profit. )
Show me on the layout. Please mark out as you did before and ask for all 4 levels and show where you would look further for the entrance?
Our job is to go after the market and enter it in the most likely places with small stops, with large expected profits. )
Expect Gep up on Monday. )
Explanation of entry. )
Now let's talk about possible entry points:
Entry point #1.
Entry in the second wave (2) at a rollback from wave 1 at 50-75%, on a reverse cycle in the direction of the goal. We are looking for an entry at M5. If the structure is not clearly visible at M5 due to the volatility, then at M15 or at M1.
Entry point #2.
Entry on a breakout of the peak of wave one (1), wave three (3). We place a stop on the peak of wave 2 or at the level of the starting point of wave 1 (zero point). We look for an entry on M5, if volatility on M5 does not allow us to see the structure, then on M15, or on M1.
Entry point No. 3.
Entry on a reverse breakout of the peak of wave four (4), wave one (1). Stop is placed at the peak of wave five (5).
Entry is sought on M5, if volatility on M5 does not allow us to see the structure, then on M15 or M1.
So far ) These are the basics. Who has more to offer? ) Folks get to work, let's get our brains pumping.
As expected opened with a gap. )
Decided to mark up the sberbank futures according to the wave analysis (Own mark-up is also present _ not about it yet)
question once _ H! marked peaks of corresponding waves for H! but there is a stretching _ highlighted in red _ failed peaks of !!! waves,
going to H!!!! And I make a markup _ according to which the price "flies" up ____ the question is it true?
