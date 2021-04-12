Market. Questions, problems with the products. - page 8

If someone has rented a product for a month and this product is renewed after the rental period has expired
Question: Will this customer be able to buy a new version of the product free of charge again in a month's rental period?
 

Hello! I've been struggling with adding an EA to the market for the second day. I've already added a bunch of functions for checking from your articles on everything I could, but still your EA cannot pass the check. I do not understand the exact reason. I don't understand what exactly the reason is. Market gives no trade on my screenshot, it indicates on which pairs and on which timeframe. I have checked in the log and there are no errors. I have already added the functions to check the lot size and lack of money. I have not got any errors in my tests to log and my deals open. Help me understand, I have run out of ideas what else could be wrong.

This is what the market check gives out

 
It is worth trying a test with a balance of $ 1

 
There is a branch about it(Troubled by the error there are no trading operations) and there are 21 sheets.
Found two posts with code examples (this post and post ) - may be useful.

I have found the following behavior: terminal creates the cache of Expert Advisor. And it does so in fragments. When making small changes in the code, it refers to the cached working fragment. But if I set the terminal from 0, the script's behavior locally becomes the same as in the Market. I can't find any other explanation. If the advice helped - let me know.

 
Can I get a refund if I am not satisfied with the EA?
 
Can I get a refund if I am not satisfied with the EA?

If there have been no product activations, they are refunded.

