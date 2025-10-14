EA fails MQL5 Market validation test (Tester stop-out error)
Furkan Cal: My EA is not an automatic trading bot — it’s a manual trade assistant. It only helps with easier trade entries, automatic stop loss and take profit placement, etc. However, I cannot pass the MQL5 Market validation test.
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Hello,
My EA is not an automatic trading bot — it’s a manual trade assistant.
It only helps with easier trade entries, automatic stop loss and take profit placement, etc.
However, I cannot pass the MQL5 Market validation test.
I even added some simple code for the EA to open and close a few trades automatically during validation, but I still get an error, and there is no clear reason for the failure.
I have already performed backtests — it opens and closes trades normally there without any issues.
Since my EA is not an auto-trading system but a manual assistant, I really don’t understand why the validation fails.
Please help me identify what causes the error so I can publish my EA.
Thank you very much for your time and support.