EA fails MQL5 Market validation test (Tester stop-out error)

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Hello,

My EA is not an automatic trading bot — it’s a manual trade assistant.
It only helps with easier trade entries, automatic stop loss and take profit placement, etc.

However, I cannot pass the MQL5 Market validation test.
I even added some simple code for the EA to open and close a few trades automatically during validation, but I still get an error, and there is no clear reason for the failure.

I have already performed backtests — it opens and closes trades normally there without any issues.
Since my EA is not an auto-trading system but a manual assistant, I really don’t understand why the validation fails.

Please help me identify what causes the error so I can publish my EA.

Thank you very much for your time and support.

[Deleted]  
Furkan CalMy EA is not an automatic trading bot — it’s a manual trade assistant. It only helps with easier trade entries, automatic stop loss and take profit placement, etc. However, I cannot pass the MQL5 Market validation test.

For trade panels/assistants you need to classify the product as "Utilities" and not as "Experts". 


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