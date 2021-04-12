Market. Questions, problems with the products. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is why it would be better to have a question-and-answer engine like StackOverflow, rather than a forum and similar factual topics where questions and answers about everything and even abstract musings are piled up in an incomprehensible order. There's a question - there's one or more answers to that particular question, well, or no answer at all. But there is definitely no dumping into one pile. IMHO, if it was decided to make a module with blocks, the module of questions and answers is not less necessary.
there are different forms of questions -- there are rhetorical questions, i.e. unanswerable questions.
on this forum, the lion's share of dialogue is about showing off -- so it's important to say or ask a question -- but it's not important to get an answer -- because any answer doesn't change your mind.
there are, of course, question dialogues -- but there's no flooding in such dialogues -- it's simple -- you ask a question, you get an answer, and the topic is closed.
But most dialogues are frills -- frills that convey no information value and are useless, to say the least.
Of course, often in such dumb dialogues, someone starts to take things seriously -- that's what a moderator is for with all his advantages.
I've had a lot of interest in philosophers of the past and online modern nonsense.
Imho sure, but a bit complicated for me, I have a simpler formula, tried in practice and very effective.
Totally agree with you about showing off....
Does the scheme you describe help you communicate effectively?
A dry answer is not always enough. Often there is a need to discuss a question and in this case the forum is indispensable.
I am not suggesting that the forum should be removed. Discussions are necessary. But it is clearly overkill here. It is impossible to guarantee that by asking a question you will get a specific answer. Question-and-answer service format, in which, among other things, you can vote for or against the answer, for which the rating will increase or decrease respectively, will, imho, reduce the amount of bazaar. If a person wants a bazaar, he'll ask a question on the forum. And if he wants to solve a problem, he will ask a question in the Q&A.
I have made a request to the SD. Let's see what they answer.
By the way, how do you navigate to your purchases in the Market?
By the way, how do I go to my purchases in the Market?
It's not in Market, it's in Profile.