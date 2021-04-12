Market. Questions, problems with the products.
Mechanic, 2014.07.23 11:51
Apologies for the offtops too, but also want to point out the problems.
The site is not sorting the products correctly.
A product that is bought daily, has reviews doesn't go up a notch in the rankings. Yesterday new products appeared in the market and as soon as they appeared they became more popular than my product.
Please help me
Contender, 2014.07.23 11:14
Renat, how do you, as the face and conscience of the company that promotes Market and Signals services, feel about such statements:
I am looking for some help. The topic is remote control of the robot.
abolk, 2014.06.10 21:11
I will repeat my thesis:
The seller of any advisor, the provider of any signal, the owner of any PAMM is a conscious fraudster. The only difference is that the extent of his fraud is determined by how honestly and fully he discloses the nuances of his product.
?
The new product appeared yesterday and became more popular than my product I was talking about. So I think there is a mistake in calculating the popularity rating
and what do you think a popular product is -- what criteria does a popular product need to have?
why have you decided that a marketer's ranking -- is based only on popularity and not on some other factors?
I hope this secret will be revealed how ratings are calculated or at least hinted at).
And what makes you think that answers are so important in a forum, even if questions are asked?
you live with your opinion.
p.s. any forum -- it's every member in itself.
Because I understand that unanswered questions are a direct path to a hypnotic state and people subconsciously resist it, ask any psychology student..... you can't just stand in the market and listen to the cygan, you have to constantly answer her something, no matter what otherwise she will fuck you up.... the situation is similar, a lot of questions to the void (unanswered) create a trance state and people subconsciously resist this too, the correct scheme of communication is as follows
question - answer question - answer question - answer ... between these elements there is another important component... but that's a long time....
there are different forms of questions -- there are rhetorical questions, i.e. unanswerable questions.
A lion's share of dialogue on this forum is about self-expression -- it's important to say or ask a question -- but not to get an answer -- an answer doesn't change your mind.
there are, of course, question dialogues -- but there's no flooding in such dialogues -- it's simple -- you ask a question, you get an answer, and the topic is closed.
But most dialogues are frills -- frills that convey no information value and are useless, to say the least.
Of course, often in such dumb dialogues, someone starts to take everything seriously -- that's what a moderator is for with all his advantages.
Questions, problems with product placement or changes to products. Suggestions for improvement.
