Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Naturally ban!!!)) (Just kidding).
I think that those who write for mt5, in fact, most of them already know mql4 inside out.
Are you saying that those who have just come and decided to study mql5 - are they a priori more professional than those who have gone a long way from the birth of mql4 to its merger with mql5?
Here's a simple example: to become a professional driver, you need to immediately get behind the wheel of a modern car!
After all, according to you, the one who has been driving an old car for 30 years is a priori loser next to the young driver of daddy's expensive car.
And so it turns out...
This is a strange statement. So, a person who is writing for mt5 is a pro, but when I have to write for mt4 he immediately becomes a non-coder?
I think that those who write for mt5, in fact, most of them already know mql4 inside out.
Are you saying that those who have just come here and decided to study mql5 - are they more professional than those who have gone a long way from the birth of mql4 to its merger with mql5?
Here's a simple example: to become a professional driver, you need to immediately get behind the wheel of a modern car!
After all, according to you, the one who has been driving an old car for 30 years is a priori loser next to the young driver of daddy's expensive car.
And so it turns out...
I'm constantly smiling at this distinction between MQL4 and MQL5 programmers. My friends, the language is one and the same, the trading API is different, and there are some minor differences in API. That's all, there are no more differences!
If instead of MQL5 there was some F#, I would have understood it, completely different worlds. But in here... everything is local, native.
Well, I'm going to put mine here as well. So, my complaints to MT5 and, by the way, to the latest innovations in MT4 are as follows - there are too many unnecessary features, which are wasting machine resources and network traffic. For example, I would need the most: a) datafeed; b) a connection channel to a trade server. That's it. However, I understand, that it would be sacrilege to even mention here the possibility of switching off bells'n'whistles when necessary, and therefore I suggest to consider my statement as something like vox in deserto... :)))
Renat wrote about resources here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/168237/page5#comment_4038810
That is a strange statement. So, a person who writes for mt5 is a pro, but has to write for mt4 - he immediately becomes a poor coder?
I think that those who write for mt5, in fact, most of them already know mql4 inside out.
Are you saying that those who have just come here and decided to study mql5 - are they more professional than those who have gone a long way from the birth of mql4 to its merger with mql5?
Here is a simple example: to become a professional driver, you need to immediately get behind the wheel of a modern car!
After all, according to you, the one who has been driving an old car for 30 years is a priori loser next to the young driver of daddy's expensive car.
So it turns out...
I'm constantly smiling at this distinction between MQL4 and MQL5 programmers. My friends, the language is one and the same, the trading API is different, and there are some minor differences in API. That's all, there are no more differences!
Even the API can easily be converted to universal functions that equally work in all platforms. After that, EAs look absolutely the same for all platforms.
Well, what can I say - you've been crushed by iron logic.))
The race will surely be won by Mercedes, i.e. iron, and the contest by strategy, i.e. thought. The comparison is not very correct.
Now let's imagine that strategy on MT4 wins. Can you imagine what g***wave would rise against MT5? That's why MKs will never go to such a contest.
Do you think there are such progamers?
The race will probably be won by the Merc, i.e. the iron, the contest by the strategy, i.e. the thought. The comparison is not very valid.
Now let's imagine that strategy wins on MT4. Can you imagine what g***wave would rise against MT5? That's why MKs will never go to such a contest.
Do you think there are any such progessors?
Even the API can easily be wrapped into universal functions that work in the same way across all platforms. After that, EAs look exactly the same for all platforms.
By the way, after seeing the post that people can no longer download mt4, and mt5 at the moment can not be switched to without damage, I also had this thought to discuss with colleagues a reserve airfield.
It's a very naive move in the hope that if someone can't download MT4 they will then switch to MT5. :)