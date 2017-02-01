Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 10
Who is Anatoly, what are you talking about, give me a link.
I frankly with the stock exchange so far on you. What would you add to work with the exchange, what are your suggestions?
1. Need to drag and drop charts and any tables across multiple monitors.
2. Remove bottom and left side and make several independent tables. Make tabs unlimitedly addable and deleteable - it is unrealistic to work in one working field.
3. The information about instruments in the terminal tables does not meet the stock trader's needs.
4. The system of opening-closing deals from the terminal does not meet the needs of an exchange game.
5) There is no basic export of information in the database and Excel (I do not remember, may be they have done it in Excel).
etc. There is a lot.
1. Need to drag and drop graphs and any tables across multiple monitors.
In terms of multiple monitors, maybe windows?
If it's not about windows, but monitors (standing on a desk), I use two. Some (probably few) up to 8 monitors. 4 is the usual number.
As for the tabs in the terminal - I have 6 of them (in theory, you can add as many as you want), each has charts (sometimes matching the charts on other tabs) and differently configured tables, of different types. There are ~6 different types of tables.
It looks something like this
Almost any exchange terminal supports this configuration.
I don't understand anything about the company's external business and I don't know all the nuances, but speaking as a user I can tell you what I see as a global barrier to ousting the MT4 platform:
I stress - the ease and accessibility of getting the most powerful things without much effort.
4. Often better trading conditions.
As an example, try to find a quote for MT5 with 1:2000 leverage, hedged margin = 0, 8-13 spread on a 5-digit spread, and StopLevel=12.
Look around and you won't find it, I am testing on 4
------ I myself am an apologist of 5 and write everything new under it, but objectively the situation is like this ---------
As I see it, a good incentive to switch to MT5 would be to have quality code in the kodobase.
Previously, it was possible in the search for a solution, look through the kodobase, find an interesting idea for the implementation of some or other points. Strong, distinguished forum participants shared their experiences.
Nowadays I don't notice any publications from those who I was interested to read, to get some other ways of solving this or that problem from them. I think the reason to some extent lies in the fact that in order to publish some code to share it with the community, you have to wait for a long queue of code generated in the wizard, which is not at all interesting for a programmer with some experience above the elementary one. And constant long waiting of one's turn for review does not help at all to put one's ideas and solutions into the base.
Perhaps the order of checks should be changed somehow?
May we make some gradations according to code's complexity?
For example, if it is something automatically generated, then it is checked quicker, so that the turn to piecemeal, practice-tested program solutions would come sooner?
Maybe something else ...
No thoughts on that yet.
The check usually takes a day. It seems to me the code is not checked at all. Not so long ago, I saw a script that only opened 5 identical orders in a row! The code base is rotten, you can pour there anything you like, even outright rubbish.
I've got several programs there. I've written them for myself and I've been using them myself, i.e. I've been watching their quality.
And there is one person on the forum, he just pours there a few pieces a day. He gets paid $1 for each download, so he's obviously interested in stealing codes off the internet and pouring them into KB. He's got about 900 downloads and a g***o rating to the sky!