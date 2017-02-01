Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 28
Not in MT4 but at brokers.
There are no restrictions on accounts of a professional nature.
That's because you've been smoking the wrong stuff... Or maybe you didn't smoke at all. Why don't you try mushrooms? Then you'll be able to "figure it out"...
I'm still smoking.) Just ................................. people not understandable began to visit the forum, and not understandable, because, such pearls that begin to doubt the knowledge of this world ...........
Brokers kindly limit the order frequency of transactions - it was like this, but MT5 terminal, and the logs do not say anything about it .......
Yes, you are right about the importance of thought and strategy in the competition, but we were originally talking about a different kind of competition. We meant the comparison of the capabilities of the platforms with equal talents and experience of the participants (if it is possible), but now you are transferring the conversation to another plane - the competition of talents, experience and vision. This is already a different type of competition. It brings out the characteristics of the participants, not the platforms and languages.
In MT4 there is already a limit on the maximum number of orders.
Not the same. For a TS with more than 2 orders at a time, there is no easy transition anymore... In this sense obviously MT4 is more versatile and functional than MT5, i.e. by laws of market and progress sooner or later MT5 will degenerate into MT4... The process is already underway, we are already adding orders gradually... It just takes time until Metakvot's marketers figure it out, and until then everyone will be fiddling with two almost equivalent architectures...
It would be nice if you could create closed threads, where the discussion led only invited participants. We could develop constructive ideas there, make plans for joint projects and solve problems together.
I support the discussion with two hands.
The result looks different in my interpretation, but the result is the same:
1. the future author of the branch applies to the methaquotes for the opening of such a branch
2. if they get it, they will be entitled to moderate it.
As a result, the actual author of the thread has invited some people to discuss the topic.
PS. How many of these threads I would have opened.
What two more orders, what are you talking about?
