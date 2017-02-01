Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 20
As soon as Metacquotes opens their subsidized DC with MT5 and adequate execution, all traders will run over there at once :) You do not even need to go to a fortune teller :)
A trader needs a profit. And to make a profit, he needs a tool. Without a tool, no one will run anywhere ))))
What instrument are we talking about, without which the trader has no profit? :)
Read previous posts.
The boom is already underway, as you can see by the enquiries on the net, you can take your time getting on board the good train and not jumping in on the go (while the competition is still asleep)
Good afternoon. I don't know whether to post here, or where the lists of build changes are, but here and there it is.
Everything is shown on the pictures. We will keep the text on them too.
Screenshots from MT4 and MT5
Please create this in the terminal
MT4:
MT5:
The digit on which the cursor is positioned will be spinning. At present the rightmost digit is spinning.
Yes, and now nothing is spinning at all in MT5. The cursor is vertical, by the way, if you click in the input field, it jumps to the left.
I have to do this. If the cursor is to the right of the right digit, it changes and when it reaches 0 or 9, the next left digit changes, etc.
The value of the number changes up or down.
If the cursor stands on the left side of a specific digit, it will change, and if it exceeds 0 or 9, the next left digit will be changed, etc.
In other words, the cursor is sort of a boundary of which place of the digit will be changed.
Yes, and now nothing is spinning at all in MT5. The cursor is vertical, by the way, if you click in the input field, it jumps to the left.
I wrote about 4, it doesn't spin in 5, right.
You need to make it spin both ways.
It would be very handy for manual trading.