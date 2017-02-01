Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 35
We'll do it soon, along with a big redesign of the editor and the inclusion of projects in it.
Not everything has resources at once, unfortunately.
I understand, not all the "children" are here ). As for the projects, I personally have a folder in Projects and \MQL5\Include\AvLib\ contains *.mqh with classes. It comes out quite handy. I wish we could search the project in the same way as in Studio. So far, only one file at a time is being searched.
Good luck in development )
ctrl+shift+f searches the default mql* folder, but the folder can be changed to any folder.
Renat, I searched for an answer on the forum - I did not find a sensible one, I will ask directly: please tell me what is the reason for such a gap in compilation time, the program is almost the same, but in the fifth buffer structures are used, also the code became much smaller.
Is it connected with the protection or is it a fault in the code? Compiling the indicator:
Thank you!P.S. The code is not cleaned up to the end yet, but it is many times less than the fourth one
Renat, I searched for an answer on the forum - I couldn't find a sensible one, I'll ask you directly: please tell me what is the reason for such a gap in compilation time, the program is almost the same, but the fifth uses buffer structures, as well as the code became an order of magnitude smaller.
Due to the complex optimization the compilation time is obviously longer. But the resulting code speed is also many times faster than in MQL4.
Renat, searched the forum for an answer - couldn't find a sane one
MQL5 has a totally different compiler, being much better than 4.
The compilation time is knowingly longer due to complex optimization. But the resulting speed of the resulting code is several times faster than in MQL4.
In other words, the code may be fine, but the compile time is long, so I don't have to look for reasons in the code and be calm, because I have already looked through everything and found no reason?
If it must be so, everything is fine).
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/131853/page6#comment_3359632
I don't want to change anything. Thank you!
