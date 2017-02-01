Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 13
The engine's fine here. Just threads should be maintained, and try not to open topics that will be only a few days or a week.
The one who opens a topic is the one who posts there mostly. And not so, that someone opens a topic, and in the first post asks everyone to continue the thread.
It is like the proverb: "The one who has a leech sucked his leg - let him tear it off himself.
There is a principle: start a topic/branch and that's it, you reply to it. And if a thread has stalled, it is because the topic-starter has stopped posting there, or made a branch with life expectancy of a week.
Most users just read, not threads/posts ...
I won't discuss the engine, I think you've worked with the likes of phpBB yourself, you can compare.
And about keeping up the theme. I have a funny program in KB - BigBarSound, it beeps when a candle of a certain size or higher appears.
Am I supposed to write about it for years? About this half-hour handiwork? And for some reason it is very popular )) I already have three customers asking to remake it to meet their requirements )).
I want branches to be easy to find, and I want them to remain in browsable content list without any support, not get stuck in the rubbish bin.
And if it doesn't post there at all, from the word go, nothing at all except the first post, just an invitation? And the thread is pinned and never goes to another page... Maybe such threads should just be deleted?
Exactly!
Don't speak for everyone. My favourite is MT4 and will remain so for the time being :)
+
And if it doesn't post there at all, from the word go, nothing at all except the first post, just an invitation? And the thread is pinned and never goes to another page... Maybe such threads should just be deleted?
For example, the Humour (off-topic) thread is one.
Technical analysis - it depends on the tradition in some language part of the forum.
In the English part, it's up to the person who opens the thread (his thread). If someone strongly disagree with something, they open their own thread, but they have to moderate it.
It happens that the topic starter has opened a branch and many people have started posting there. As it is very convenient - they are not responsible for the branch, that is, if the branch goes down, it will not be their fault.
And if they open their branches and they quickly go down, it's their direct fault.
User can't attach a topic - no rights
Alexei, put a full stop at the end of the sentence, because I'm checking what I wrote, the word is underlined, and I'm being asked to replace it with
I have a theme in English about signal indicators, called Signal Systems (where the red circle/arrow is a sell signal, blue - buy).
It's an eternal theme :)
It depends on tradition.
