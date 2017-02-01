Suggestions for promoting the MT5 platform to the masses - page 12
I was just replying to a user in English who asked if Metatrader can open 4 charts for four different instruments. And such newbies on this forum are in majority. And the author's description is not enough for them, they understand nothing of programming ... The one who "filled" often gives the minimum of non-programming information, and the other programmers, instead of doing promotion of tools from the CodeBase - just waiting for someone to come and explain everything to newbies.
Here - posted this picture to him:
Now I'm sitting in a thread, waiting for him to ask - how did he do it (where did he click there).
And the first question this morning was "Why do I have the same forex in MT5".
I explained that different brokers have different set of symbols.
So he is probably formulating his question now about how I opened so many demo accounts on one Metatrader ... but will probably not ask today, because there are terms like - demo account, open account, Navigator window, etc. To know the word 'Metatrader' is not enough to formulate a question. So, he will collect the words today and then ask.
And the third question - a branch. A beginner wants to subscribe to a signal from VPS. What, I'll send him to read articles? And how many weeks he will read them ...
I posted the memo as"do one, do two" and the question is solved.
And there are a lot of newbies. Lots of them. And they go on and on...
And, excuse me, they are all very stubborn :) and make sure they get an answer so that they understand.
Profit grows when the profits growPOTUS
CodaBase needs to be promoted. And this can be done by the person who "pours" it, or by anyone else.
For example, several years ago I used to comment on KodaBase specific indicators with mini-articles on how to use them (and publicly posted links in the branch on such mini-articles, which are in the comments). There are over 100 such mini-articles. How to use zigzag in manual trading, for example. What is the difference between asctrend and braintrend signal indicator for trading on accuracy of entry and exit of positions, examples of using RSI with examples and stats at least for some hours for each variant ...
But more effective - just open forum threads with examples and ideas on how to use some indicator from CodaBase.
I have several such branches in English: one on signal indicators, another on stoch indicators, there is a general branch ("Something Interesting"), etc.
But if the programmer "put" an indicator (for example) in CodaBase with a general description and the details with examples of its use and with stats, non-programmer traders must get it from program articles here or from the Internet, I think it's wrong.
CodaBase can be promoted on the forum (signals and marketplace are not allowed, but anything from CodaBase is).
That's how I've been doing it for a year now in angl - the topic is here. And anyone can post there who found something there to his mind interesting and knows how to use it.
The one who opens a topic is the one who posts there mostly. And not so, that someone opens a topic, and in the first post asks everyone to continue the thread.
It is like the proverb: "The one who has a leech sucked his leg - let him tear it off himself.
There is a principle: if you start a topic/branch, you are responsible for it. And if a branch is dead, it is because the topic-starter has stopped posting there, or made a branch with life expectancy of a week.
Most users just read, not threads/posts ...
Interesting, I guess, but I have a small problem: I don't speak English. Only a few words in programming language. I may be the only one. But there are others who do not know it at a level that can communicate in it... Come on, that's not the point.
It's a fine engine here. It's just a matter of keeping the threads up to date, and trying not to start a thread that's only going to last a few days or a week.
This is how unfairly moderators are allocated on the resource. :-)
