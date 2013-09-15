Trade Signals Base on Reversal Candlestick patterns

Hello,

I am new member in this site.

Can the "Trade signals Base on Reversal Candlestick patterns" be installed in the MT4 ?

if can, how do i go about doing it, i mean to install it in the MT4

Appreciate your helps guys.

 
olee:

Hi olee,

No, you can't. MT4 is different with MT5. MQL4 is also different with MQL5. You have to convert it to MQL4 then you can installed in MT4.

 

