What's going on with the market? News? - page 4
No major news today
NZDUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
NZDUSD M5 : 16 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event
EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
EURUSD M5 : 7 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event
AUDUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
AUDUSD M5 : 32 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event
GBPUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
GBPUSD M5 : 10 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event
EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
EURUSD M5 : 27 pips price movement by EUR - French Manufacturing PMI news event
EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24
EURUSD M5 : 27 pips price movement by EUR - German Manufacturing PMI news event
Would you rather not show the trades on these signals? Each one?
The trades are mine, the signals in the ped posts above are not mine.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
What's going on with the market? Any news?
TheXpert, 2014.03.24 10:16 amWould you like to see the trades on these signals? All of them?
It's not signals or trades. It's how many pips the price moves from one news or another. They are just charts. It (post) goes together with news time, past/forecast/actual values, official press release (i.e. : text and data + chart = 1 post). I've been doing this in the English part of the forum for a while now as 'fundamental analysis + technical analysis'.
Posted the charts here as I saw a post here that there was no significant news today.
If you trade on these news, you won't get such profit values (as written on the charts) as there is a pending order and it's already at least 15 or 20 pips from the market price ... I.e., price movements of 7 -20 pips away from the news - does not matter much for trading as it is not known in advance where the price will go - i.e., there are two pending orders: buy stop and sell stop that are set using the MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator (this is how I deal)
UK
Retail Price Index, m/m
UK
Retail prices, Y/Y
UK
RPI-X, Y/Y
UK
Producer Price Index - Input (MoM)
UK
Producer Price Index - Input (YoY)
UK
Producer Price Index - Output (MoM)
UK
Producer Price Index - Output (YoY)
UK
BBA Mortgage Approvals
UK
HICP, m/m
UK
HICP, Y/Y
UK
HICP ex EFAT, Y/Y
news for tomorrow, also time in Ukraine
ZS: No sleep by nine o'clock)
Australia
RBA Financial Stability Review
Australia
RBA's Governor Glenn Stevens Speech
UK
Nationwide house price index
UK
Germany
Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey
Switzerland
UBS Consumption Indicator
US
Durable Goods Orders
USA
Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation
USA
Durable Goods Orders ex defence
Switzerland
SNB Quarterly Bulletin
USA
Crude Oil Inventories
Crude Oil Inventories New Zealand
Trade Balance, mln