What's going on with the market? News? - page 4

No major news today

 

NZDUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

NZDUSD M5 : 16 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event

EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

EURUSD M5 : 7 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event

AUDUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

AUDUSD M5 : 32 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event

GBPUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

GBPUSD M5 : 10 pips price movement by CNY - Flash Manufacturing PMI news event

Nice bar came out on the euro-dollar hour... )))
 

EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

EURUSD M5 : 27 pips price movement by EUR - French Manufacturing PMI news event

EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.24

EURUSD M5 : 27 pips price movement by EUR - German Manufacturing PMI news event

Would you rather not show the trades on these signals? All of them?
 
TheXpert:
Would you rather not show the trades on these signals? Each one?



The trades are mine, the signals in the ped posts above are not mine.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

What's going on with the market? Any news?

TheXpert, 2014.03.24 10:16 am

Would you like to see the trades on these signals? All of them?

It's not signals or trades. It's how many pips the price moves from one news or another. They are just charts. It (post) goes together with news time, past/forecast/actual values, official press release (i.e. : text and data + chart = 1 post). I've been doing this in the English part of the forum for a while now as 'fundamental analysis + technical analysis'.

Posted the charts here as I saw a post here that there was no significant news today.

If you trade on these news, you won't get such profit values (as written on the charts) as there is a pending order and it's already at least 15 or 20 pips from the market price ... I.e., price movements of 7 -20 pips away from the news - does not matter much for trading as it is not known in advance where the price will go - i.e., there are two pending orders: buy stop and sell stop that are set using the MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF indicator (this is how I deal)

[Deleted]  
11:30
UK		Retail Price Index, m/m
Retail Price Index, m/m		February-0.3%+0.5%
11:30
UK		Retail Prices Index, YoY
Retail prices, Y/Y		February+2.8%+2.6%
11:30
UK		Retail price index, base value, y/y
RPI-X, Y/Y		February+2.8%+2.6%
11:30
UK		Producer Price Index, MoM
Producer Price Index - Input (MoM)		February-0.9%+0.4%
11:30
UK		Producer Price Index - Input (MoM), YoY
Producer Price Index - Input (YoY)		February-3.1%-5.3%
11:30
UK		Producer Price Index - Output (MoM)
Producer Price Index - Output (MoM)		February+0.3%+0.2%
11:30
UK		Producer Price Index, YoY
Producer Price Index - Output (YoY)		February+1.2%+1.0%
11:30
UK		Mortgage Approvals - BBA Mortgage Approvals, thousand
BBA Mortgage Approvals		February50.050.0
11:30
UK		Consumer price index, m/m
HICP, m/m		February-0.6%+0.5%
11:30
UK		Consumer price index, YoY
HICP, Y/Y		February+1.9%+1.7%
11:30
UK		Consumer price index, core value, y/y
HICP ex EFAT, Y/Y		February+1.6%+1.6%
[Deleted]  

news for tomorrow, also time in Ukraine

ZS: No sleep by nine o'clock)

02:30
Australia		RBA Financial Stability Report
RBA Financial Stability Review
08:00
Australia		RBA Governor Glenn Stevens Speech
RBA's Governor Glenn Stevens Speech
09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, m/m
Nationwide house price index


09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, y/y


09:00
Germany		Consumer Confidence Survey by GfK
Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey



09:00
Switzerland		UBS Consumer Activity Indicator
UBS Consumption Indicator


14:30
US		Durable Goods Orders
Durable Goods Orders



14:30
USA		Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation
Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation



14:30
USA		Durable goods orders ex defence
Durable Goods Orders ex defence



16:00
Switzerland		Quarterly bulletin from the Swiss National Bank
SNB Quarterly Bulletin
16:30
USA		Energy Department Crude Oil Inventories, million barrels
Crude Oil Inventories


23:45
Crude Oil Inventories New Zealand		Trade Balance, mln
Trade Balance, mln


