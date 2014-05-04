What's going on with the market? News? - page 6
Australia
Building Permits, m/m
Australia
Building Permits, y/y
UK
Nationwide house price index
UK
Nationwide house price index, y/y
UK
PMI Construction
Eurozone
GDP (QoQ)
(final data)
Eurozone
GDP (YoY)
(final data)
Eurozone
Producer Price Index, MoM
Eurozone
Producer Price Index (YoY)
Eurozone
ECOFIN Meetings
Eurozone
ECB's Vitor Constancio Speaks
USA
ADP Employment Report
US
Factory Orders
US
Crude Oil Inventories
Australia
AIG Services Index
Australia
Retail sales (MoM)
Australia
Retail Sales Y/Y
Australia
Trade Balance
China
Non-Manufacturing PMI
China
HSBC Services PMI
France
Services PMI
(final data)
Germany
Services PMI
(final data)
Eurozone
Services PMI
(final data)
UK
Purchasing Manager Index Services
UK
BOE Credit Conditions Survey
Eurozone
Retail Sales (MoM)
Eurozone
Retail Sales (YoY)
Eurozone
ECB Interest Rate Decision
Eurozone
ECB Press Conference
Canada
Trade balance, billions
USA
International Trade, bln
US
Initial Jobless Claims
US
ISM Non-Manufacturing
Thursday 03 April 2014
02:30
Australia Trade Balance, billion
Trade Balance February 1.39 0.82 1.20
Thursday, 03 April 201403:45
China HSBC Services Business Activity Index
HSBC Services PMI March 51.0 51.9
at least someone is making money from the news.... i don't have the patience.
trading on your own?
UK
Halifax house price index
UK
Halifax house price index 3m Y/Y
Germany
Factory Orders s.a. (MoM)
Germany
Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY)
Canada
Unemployment rate
Canada
Employment
UNITED STATES
Average workweek
UNITED STATES
Average hourly earnings
AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS USA
Unemployment Rate
US
Nonfarm Payrolls
Canada
Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
Friday, 04 April 201412:30
USA Nonfarm payrolls change, ths.
Nonfarm Payrolls March 175 196
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCAD, M5, 2014.04.04
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCAD M5 : 59 pips price movement by CAD - Employment Change news event
Australia
AiG Performance of Construction Index
Monday, 07 April 2014
China
Bank holiday
Australia
ANZ Job Advertisements (MoM)
Japan
Leading Economic Index
Japan
Coincident Index
Switzerland
Foreign Currency Reserves
Switzerland
Consumer Price Index (MoM)
Switzerland
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Eurozone
Sentix Investor Confidence
Germany
Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)
Germany
Industrial Production (YoY)
Canada
Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer
US
Consumer Credit
New Zealand
NZIER Business Confidence
Japan
Current Account (adjusted), bln