What's going on with the market? News? - page 6

Wednesday, 02 April 2014
00:30
Australia		Building Permits, m/m
Building Permits, m/m		February+6.8%-1.7%
00:30
Australia		Building Permits, y/y
Building Permits, y/y		February+34.6%
06:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, m/m
Nationwide house price index		March+0.6%+0.8%
06:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, y/y
Nationwide house price index, y/y		March+9.4%+9.6%
08:30
UK		Building activity index, m/m
PMI Construction		March62.663.1
09:00
Eurozone		GDP, QoQ
GDP (QoQ)
(final data)		Q4+0.3%+0.3%
09:00
Eurozone		GDP, YoY
GDP (YoY)
(final data)		Q4+0.5%+0.5%
09:00
Eurozone		Producer Price Index, MoM
Producer Price Index, MoM		February-0.3%0.0%
09:00
Eurozone		Producer Price Index, YoY
Producer Price Index (YoY)		February-1.4%-1.6%
09:00
Eurozone		EU Finance Ministers Council Meeting
ECOFIN Meetings
09:00
Eurozone		ECB's Vitor Constancio Speaks
ECB's Vitor Constancio Speaks
12:15
USA		Employment Change from ADP
ADP Employment Report		March139192
14:00
US		Factory Orders, MoM
Factory Orders		February-0.7%+1.3%
14:30
US		DOE crude oil inventory change, millions of barrels
Crude Oil Inventories		March+6.6
22:30
Australia		AIG Services Index
AIG Services Index		March55.2
Thursday, 03 April 2014
02:30
Australia		Retail sales, MoM
Retail sales (MoM)		February+1.2%+0.4%+0.2%
02:30
Australia		Retail sales, YoY
Retail Sales Y/Y		February+6.2%+4.9%
02:30
Australia		Trade Balance, YoY
Trade Balance		February1.390.821.20
03:00
China		Non-manufacturing activity index
Non-Manufacturing PMI		March55.054.5
03:45
China		HSBC Services Business Activity Index
HSBC Services PMI		March51.051.9
09:48
France		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(final data)		March51.451.451.5
09:53
Germany		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(final data)		March54.054.053.0
09:58
Eurozone		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(final data)		March52.452.452.2
10:30
UK		Services PMI
Purchasing Manager Index Services		March58.258.2
10:30
UK		Bank of England Credit Conditions Survey
BOE Credit Conditions Survey		I Qtr.
11:00
Eurozone		Retail Sales, MoM
Retail Sales (MoM)		February+1.6%-0.3%
11:00
Eurozone		Retail Sales, YoY
Retail Sales (YoY)		February+1.3%+0.6%
13:45
Eurozone		ECB Interest Rate Decision
ECB Interest Rate Decision		0.25%0.25%
14:30
Eurozone		Head of ECB Press Conference
ECB Press Conference
14:30
Canada		Trade Balance, billions
Trade balance, billions		February-0.180.2
14:30
USA		Trade balance billions, bln.
International Trade, bln		February-39.1-38.3
14:30
US		Initial jobless claims, thousands
Initial Jobless Claims		March311319
16:00
US		Services Business Activity Index
ISM Non-Manufacturing		March51.655.5
 
GriFFon4ik:

Thursday 03 April 2014

02:30
Australia Trade Balance, billion
Trade Balance February 1.39 0.82 1.20



 
GriFFon4ik:

Thursday, 03 April 2014

03:45

China HSBC Services Business Activity Index
HSBC Services PMI March 51.0 51.9



newdigital:

at least someone is making money from the news.... i don't have the patience.

trading on your own?

Friday 04 April 2014
07:00
UK		Halifax House Price Index, MoM
Halifax house price index		March+2.4%+0.7%
07:00
UK		Halifax House Price Index, 3m Y/Y
Halifax house price index 3m Y/Y		March+7.9%
10:00
Germany		Factory orders, m/m
Factory Orders s.a. (MoM)		February+1.2%+0.5%
10:00
Germany		Factory orders, YoY
Factory Orders n.s.a. (YoY)		March+8.4%
12:30
Canada		Unemployment rate
Unemployment rate		March7.0%7.0%
12:30
Canada		Employment Change, thousand
Employment		March-7.025.3
12:30
UNITED STATES		Average workweek
Average workweek		March34.234.2
12:30
UNITED STATES		Average hourly earnings
Average hourly earnings		March+0.4%+0.2%
12:30
AVERAGE HOURLY EARNINGS USA		Unemployment Rate
Unemployment Rate		March6.7%6.6%
12:30
US		Change in nonfarm payrolls, thousand
Nonfarm Payrolls		March175196
14:00
Canada		Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
Ivey Purchasing Managers Index		March57.258.3
important news at lunchtime NOT to sleep!
 
GriFFon4ik:

Friday, 04 April 2014

12:30

USA Nonfarm payrolls change, ths.
Nonfarm Payrolls March 175 196



MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDCAD, M5, 2014.04.04

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

USDCAD M5 : 59 pips price movement by CAD - Employment Change news event

USDCAD, M5, 2014.04.04, MetaQuotes Software Corp.


Sunday, 06 April 2014
01:30
Australia		AiG Construction Sector Activity Index
AiG Performance of Construction Index		March44.2
Up at 9am) and now to bed!


Monday, 07 April 2014
02:00
China		Official holiday
Bank holiday
03:30
Australia		ANZ Job Openings Index, MoM
ANZ Job Advertisements (MoM)		March+5.1%
07:00
Japan		Leading Economic Indicators Index
Leading Economic Index		February113.1114.2
07:00
Japan		Coincident Index
Coincident Index		February115.2
09:00
Switzerland		Swiss National Bank reserves in foreign currency, billion francs
Foreign Currency Reserves		March433.5
09:15
Switzerland		Consumer Price Index, MoM
Consumer Price Index (MoM)		March+0.1%+0.2%
09:15
Switzerland		Consumer Price Index, YoY
Consumer Price Index (YoY)		March-0.1%-0.1%
10:30
Eurozone		Sentix Investor Confidence
Sentix Investor Confidence		April13.913.7
12:00
Germany		Industrial Production (MoM)
Industrial Production s.a. (MoM)		February+0.8%+0.3%
12:00
Germany		Industrial Production, YoY
Industrial Production (YoY)		February+5.0%
16:30
Canada		Expectations for credit and financial institutions, by the Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer		I Qtr
21:00
US		Consumer credit, USD bn
Consumer Credit		February13.714.3
00:00
New Zealand		NZIER Business Confidence Indicator
NZIER Business Confidence		I Qtr.52.0
01:50
Japan		Current Account Balance (adjusted), bln yen
Current Account (adjusted), bln		February-588.3

