Please tell me where you watch this news!?) Thank you!)
USA
Bank Stress Test Results
New Zealand
ANZ Job Advertisements (MoM)
Australia
Conference Board Australia Leading Index
Will there be bids? )
Well the last day of the week all awaiting news from Canada
Canada
Retail Sales, m/m
Canada
Retail Sales ex Autos, m/m
Canada
Consumer Price Index m/m
Canada
Consumer price index, y/y
Canada
Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core, m/m
Canada
Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core, y/y
Ukraine time
Good day all! Is it possible to create a theme on the forum, the best broker or brokerage company, as you like! The essence of identifying the best, I've searched as long as better ZebraFX not found! They have a floating spread, but it rarely exceeds (for example, on the gold) 20 points, two decimal places! Maybe somebody knows a better broker? Or maybe there are brokers on commission, with no spread? In google useless, looking for such, my eyes are already red =), but did not find. Thanks in advance!
you're in the wrong place.
it's about mql5 mt5 and so on and your brokerage only has mt4 - it sucks in general.
China
HSBC Manufacturing PMI
(provisional)
UK
Nationwide house price index
UK
Nationwide house priceindex, y/y
France
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional)
France
Services PMI
(provisional data)
Germany
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)
Germany
Services PMI
(provisional data)
Eurozone
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)
Eurozone
Services PMI
(provisional data)
Germany
Bundesbank Monthly Report
US
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)
Canada
Gov Council Member Lane Speaks
so everyone get up at 8:30 and get ready to barre)