What's going on with the market? News? - page 3

Romanuch123:
Please tell me where you watch this news!?) Thank you!)






22:00
USA		Publication of stress test results
Bank Stress Test Results
23:00
New Zealand		ANZ Job Openings Index, MoM
ANZ Job Advertisements (MoM)		February+2.8%
01:00
Australia		Conference Board Australia Leading Index
Conference Board Australia Leading Index		January+0.8%
 
GriFFon4ik:
Are the stakes coming in? )
micle:
Will there be bids? )
dollar down 100 ppts
Well the last day of the week all awaiting news from Canada

14:30
Canada		Retail Sales, m/m
Retail Sales, m/m		January-1.8%+0.8%
14:30
Canada		Retail Sales ex Autos
Retail Sales ex Autos, m/m		January-1.4%+0.9%
14:30
Canada		Consumer Price Index, m/m
Consumer Price Index m/m		February+0.3%+0.6%
14:30
Canada		Consumer price index, y/y
Consumer price index, y/y		February+1.5%+0.9%
14:30
Canada		Bank of CanadaConsumer Price Index Core, m/m
Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core, m/m		February+0.2%+0.5%
14:30
Canada		Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core, y/y
Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core, y/y		February+1.4%+1.1%

Ukraine time

 
Good day to all! Is it possible to create a theme on the forum, the best broker or brokerage company, as you like! The essence to identify the best, I've searched as long as better [...] have not found! They have a floating spread, but it rarely exceeds (for example, gold) 20 points, two decimal places! Maybe somebody knows a better broker? Or maybe there are brokers on commission, with no spread? In google useless, looking for such, my eyes are already red =), but did not find. Thanks in advance!
 
alekseymilliard:
Good day all! Is it possible to create a theme on the forum, the best broker or brokerage company, as you like! The essence of identifying the best, I've searched as long as better ZebraFX not found! They have a floating spread, but it rarely exceeds (for example, on the gold) 20 points, two decimal places! Maybe somebody knows a better broker? Or maybe there are brokers on commission, with no spread? In google useless, looking for such, my eyes are already red =), but did not find. Thanks in advance!
We don't discuss brokers here, look for another forum for that.
 
alekseymilliard:

you're in the wrong place.

it's about mql5 mt5 and so on and your brokerage only has mt4 - it sucks in general.

it's almost Monday, everyone's at work!!!!
all from Ukrainian time
03:45
China		HSBC Manufacturing PMI
HSBC Manufacturing PMI
(provisional)		March48.548.7
09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, m/m
Nationwide house price index		March+0.6%
09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, y/y
Nationwide house priceindex, y/y		March+9.4%
09:58
France		Manufacturing activity index
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional)		March49.749.8
09:58
France		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(provisional data)		March47.247.9
10:28
Germany		Manufacturing PMI
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)		March54.854.7
10:28
Germany		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(provisional data)		March55.955.9
10:58
Eurozone		Manufacturing PMI
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)		March53.253.2
10:58
Eurozone		Services Business Activity Index
Services PMI
(provisional data)		March52.652.6
13:00
Germany		Bundesbank Monthly Report
Bundesbank Monthly Report		March
14:58
US		Manufacturing PMI
Manufacturing PMI
(provisional data)		March57.156.6
18:30
Canada		Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane's speech
Gov Council Member Lane Speaks

so everyone get up at 8:30 and get ready to barre)

