What's going on with the market? News?
What the hell is going on with the market? Why are we stomping around for two days?
GriFFon4ik:It's all the robots' fault ))))
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?
GriFFon4ik:I agree!) But it's the market, it's not predictable!)
What the fuck is going on with the market? Why are we stomping around for the second day?
What the fuck is going on with the market? Why are we stomping around for the second day?
GriFFon4ik:
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?
Who stomps and who walks:
US Fed meeting today.
mql_5:Is everyone expecting a bombshell at 22 Moscow time?
US Fed meeting today.
US Fed meeting today.
10 up, 15 down and so on for the second day now, you may as well shut everything down and go to sleep....
micle:Any guesses?
Is everyone expecting a bombshell at 22 Moscow time?
Is everyone expecting a bombshell at 22 Moscow time?
UTC +2:00
GriFFon4ik:Please tell me where you watch this news!) Thank you!)
UTC +2:00
UTC +2:00
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register