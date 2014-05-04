What's going on with the market? News?

What the hell is going on with the market? Why are we stomping around for two days?
 
GriFFon4ik:
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?
It's all the robots' fault ))))
 
GriFFon4ik:
What the fuck is going on with the market? Why are we stomping around for the second day?
I agree!) But it's the market, it's not predictable!)
 
GriFFon4ik:
What the fuck is going on with the market why are we stomping around for the second day?

Who stomps and who walks:

The market is LIVE!

 
US Fed meeting today.
 
mql_5:
US Fed meeting today.
Is everyone expecting a bombshell at 22 Moscow time?
10 up, 15 down and so on for the second day now, you may as well shut everything down and go to sleep....
micle:
Is everyone expecting a bombshell at 22 Moscow time?
Any guesses?
1
UTC +2:00
20:00
USA		Fed Interest Rate Decision
Fed Interest Rate Decision


20:00
USA		Volume of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) programme, USD bn
FOMC QE Decision

20:00
US		Economic projections of the Federal Open Market Committee
FOMC Economic Projections
20:00
US		Opening Statement of the Federal Open Market Committee
FOMC Statement
20:30
US		Federal Reserve Press Conference
Federal Reserve Press Conference

 
Please tell me where you watch this news!) Thank you!)
