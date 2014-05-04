What's going on with the market? News? - page 5

New comment
 

Does anyone know what caused this EURUSD movement? No news at this time (except for the Swedish Trade Balance) ...

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_30794.png

EURUSD, M5, 2014.03.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp.


 
newdigital:

Does anyone know what caused this EURUSD movement? No news at the time (except for the Swedish Trade Balance) ...


I think it's a set of big player's long position accompanied by the removal of stops.
[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Does anyone know what caused this EURUSD movement? No news at the time (except for the Swedish Trade Balance) ...


strange jumps unequivocally, stops are probably getting knocked out to turn the market
[Deleted]  
also Ukrainian time, today you can sleep till two)
Thursday, 27 March 2014
09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, MoM
Nationwide house price index		March+0.6%
09:00
UK		Nationwide house price index, y/y
Nationwidehouse price index, y/y		March+9.4%
11:00
Eurozone		Monetary aggregate M3, y/y
M3 money supply, adjusted y/y		February+1.2%+1.3%
11:30
UK		Retail sales, MoM
Retail Sales (MoM) UK		February-1.5%+0.5%
11:30
UK		Retail Sales, YoY
Retail Sales (YoY)		February+4.3%+2.4%
14:30
USA		Speech by Fed Open Market Committee member C. Pianalto
FOMC Member Pianalto Speaks
14:30
US		Initial Jobless Claims, thousands
Initial Jobless Claims		March320326
14:30
INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS US		Price deflator, q/q
PCE price index, q/q		IV Qtr.+2.6%
14:30
US		Price deflator, basic value, q/q
PCE price index ex food, energy, q/q		Q4+1.3%
14:30
US		GDP, q/q
GDP, q/q
(final data)		III qtr.+2.4%+2.7%
16:00
US		Pending home sales, MoM
Pending Home Sales (MoM)		February+0.1%+0.2%
19:00
Switzerland		Speech by Fritz Zurbrugg, Swiss National Bank Board Member
Gov Board Member Fritz Zurbrugg Speaks
01:30
Japan		Unemployment Rate
Unemployment Rate		February3.7%3.7%
01:30
Japan		Household spending Y/Y
Household spending Y/Y		February+1.1%+0.3%
01:30
Japan		Tokyo Consumer Price Index, y/y
Tokyo Consumer Price Index, y/y		March+1.1%+1.2%
01:30
Japan		Tokyo Consumer Price Index ex Fresh Food, y/y
Tokyo CPI exFresh Food, y/y		March+0.9%+0.9%
01:30
Japan		National Consumer Price Index, y/y
National Consumer Price Index, y/y		February+1.4%+1.5%
01:30
Japan		National CPI Ex-Fresh Food, y/y
National CPI Ex-Fresh Food, y/y		February+1.3%+1.3%
01:50
Japan		Retail sales, y/y
Retail sales, y/y		February+4.4%+3.6%
[Deleted]  
Friday, 28 March 2014
02:05
UK		Gfk Consumer Confidence
Gfk Consumer Confidence		March-7-6-5
09:45
France		Consumer spending
Consumer spending		February-2.1%+1.0%+0.1%
09:45
France		Consumer spending, y/y
Consumer spending, y/y		February-0.5%+0.3%-0.3%
10:00
Switzerland		KOF Institute Economic Forecast
KOF Institute Economic Forecast		II Qtr.
11:30
UK		Current account balance, bln
Current account, bln		Q4-22.8-13.5-22.4
11:30
UK		GDP, q/q
GDP, q/q
(final data)		III qtr.+0.7%+0.7%+0.7%
11:30
UK		GDP, y/y
GDP, y/y
(final data)		Q4+2.7%+2.7%+2.7%
12:00
Eurozone		Business sentiment index
Business climate indicator		March0.370.38
12:00
Eurozone		Economic sentiment index
Economic sentiment index		March101.2101.3
12:00
Eurozone		Index of business optimism in industry
Industrial confidence		March-3.4-3.5
14:30
USA		Personal Income, m/m
Personal Income, m/m		February+0.3%+0.4%
14:30
USA		Personal expenditure, m/m
Personal spending		February+0.4%+0.3%
14:30
US		Personal Consumption Expenditure Reference Price Index, m/m
PCE price index ex food, energy, m/m		February+0.1%+0.1%
14:30
USA		Personal Consumption Expenditure Basic Price Index, YoY
PCE price index ex food, energy, Y/Y		February+1.1%+1.1%
15:00
Germany		Consumer price index, m/m
CPI, m/m
(provisional)		March+0.5%+0.4%
15:00
Germany		Consumer price index, y/y
CPI, y/y
(preliminary data)		March+1.2%+1.1%
15:55
USA		Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
(final data)		March79.980.6
 

Forget about Spain:

EURUSD M5 : 42 pips price movement by EUR - Spanish Retail Sales news event


[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Forget about Spain:

EURUSD M5 : 42 pips price movement by EUR - Spanish Retail Sales news event


sorry i had no internet this morning, just got it fixed ((((((
 
GriFFon4ik:
What a pity there was no internet this morning, they just fixed it ((((((
And I slowed down at 200... the schedule stopped, I got embarrassed and took what was given =)
Files:
28_03_2014.jpg  172 kb
[Deleted]  
Sunday, 30 March 2014
23:45
New Zealand		Building Permits, m/m
Building Permits, m/m		February-8.3%
01:15
Japan		Manufacturing PMI
Manufacturing PMI		March55.5
01:50
Japan		Industrial Production, MoM
Industrial Production (MoM)
(provisional data)		February+3.8%+0.3%
01:50
Japan		Industrial Production, YoY
IndustrialProduction (YoY)
(provisional data)		February+10.3%
[Deleted]  

Monday will delight us with an abundance of news

Monday 31 March 2014
02:00
Australia		New Home Sales, m/m
HIA New Home Sales, m/m		February+0.5%
02:00
New Zealand		ANZ Business Confidence Index
ANZ Business Confidence		March70.8
02:30
Australia		Private Sector Credit, m/m
Private Sector Credit, m/m		February+0.4%+0.4%
02:30
Australia		Lending to the private sector, y/y
Private Sector Credit, y/y		February+4.1%
08:45
France		GDP, q/q
GDP, q/q
(final data)		Q4+0.3%+0.3%
08:45
France		GDP, y/y
GDP, Y/Y
(final data)		IV qtr.+0.8%+0.8%
09:00
Germany		Retail sales seasonally adjusted
Retail sales, real adjusted		February+1.7%-0.3%
09:00
Germany		Retail sales, seasonally adjusted, y/y
Retail sales, real unadjusted, y/y		February+0.9%
09:00
Switzerland		KOF Index of leading economic indicators
KOF Leading Indicator		March2.032.08
10:30
UK		Net Lending to Individuals, bln
Net Lending to Individuals, bln		February2.12.3
10:30
UK		Accepted applications for mortgages, bln.
Mortgage Approvals		February77.075.0
11:00
Eurozone		Consumer price index, YoY
Harmonized CPI, Y/Y		March+0.7%+0.6%
14:30
Canada		GDP, m/m
GDP (m/m)		January-0.5%+0.4%
15:45
USA		Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index
Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index		March59.859.2
15:55
US		Janet Yellen, Chair of the Federal Reserve Board, semi-annual report on monetary policy
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Testifies
01:00
Australia		AiG Manufacturing Index
AIG Manufacturing Index		March48.6
01:50
Japan		Tankan Bank of Japan report. Index of activity in the manufacturing sector
BoJ Tankan. Manufacturing Index		I quarter1619
01:50
Japan		Bank of Japan Tankan report. Index of activity in the non-manufacturing sector
BoJ Tankan. Non-Manufacturing Index		I Qtr2024
1234567
New comment