signal server and trade server
I see that you got now answer. I think it is correct.
Waiting for admins to confirm.
Regards.
Hi all
When you are subscribed to a signal and you open your terminal in Journal tab you can see the latency to your signal server:
That is the Metatrader Signal Server in this case is 80.29 ms but what about trade server?
Is anyone can explain what referes that "trade server"(here 86.53 ms)?
In order to calculate the total ping of one operation from signal to my broker I assume that I should add Metatrader Signal Server ping + Broker ping. My ping to my server is 16.3ms and ping to signal server is 80.29ms so the latency from signal server to my broker is 96.59ms assuming that the processing time in my terminal is 0ms. Am I right or I should calculate another way?
Thanks
You should use a VPS in order to copy a signal anyway, so these MT local platform pings are irrelevant.
You can reduce these values considerably by using a MQL5 VPS server.
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Hi all
When you are subscribed to a signal and you open your terminal in Journal tab you can see the latency to your signal server:
That is the Metatrader Signal Server in this case is 80.29 ms but what about trade server?
Is anyone can explain what referes that "trade server"(here 86.53 ms)?
In order to calculate the total ping of one operation from signal to my broker I assume that I should add Metatrader Signal Server ping + Broker ping. My ping to my server is 16.3ms and ping to signal server is 80.29ms so the latency from signal server to my broker is 96.59ms assuming that the processing time in my terminal is 0ms. Am I right or I should calculate another way?
Thanks