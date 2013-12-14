there are no good advisers on the site - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Everybody wants to go fast and get a lot, and it doesn't work that way. No one wants to take risks, everyone is greedy and crazy, and the market won't give itself away so easily.
+100000000!
Two bulls stand on a hill (young and old) with a herd of young heifers grazing below.
The young one says: Look how beautiful she is! That one! Let's run and get her!
The old one replies: We will slowly come down from the hill and take the whole herd! :)
What is there in forts that is not in forex. Forex is a foreign exchange market, it is also there on the forts.
I advise to trade - you will like FORTS, I promise. If you're not a scalper, then the difference is unlikely to notice.
I've been there before, I can't afford the time, I need to be there all the time. Of course, now I have the opportunity to trade on MT5, but I still can't get to my strategies - I'm still doing yours.)
__
I've been there before, I can't afford the time, I need to be there all the time. Of course, now I have the opportunity to trade on mt5, but I still can't get to my strategies - I'm doing all of yours).
__
AH)) I got it. I do not know how you do it - I just do not know how you do it.
How do we make it good where we are?
get out of there))
You really don't understand what the tester is showing you by modelling the opening of pending orders (as well as the triggering of s/l) "at the opening prices"? Or are you pretending not to understand?
How about this? Selling for $5,000.
AA)) Got it. On a side note - How do customers sometimes get grails, if that's not a secret?
How about this? Selling for $5,000
Not always, but there are some good options. In principle, customers allow you to implement your own ideas as well).