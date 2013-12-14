there are no good advisers on the site - page 6

zfs:
Everybody wants to go fast and get a lot, and it doesn't work that way. No one wants to take risks, everyone is greedy and crazy, and the market won't give itself away so easily.

+100000000!

Two bulls stand on a hill (young and old) with a herd of young heifers grazing below.

The young one says: Look how beautiful she is! That one! Let's run and get her!

The old one replies: We will slowly come down from the hill and take the whole herd! :)

 
zfs:

What is there in forts that is not in forex. Forex is a foreign exchange market, it is also there on the forts.

I advise you to trade - you will love FORTS, I promise. But, if you are not a scalper, it is unlikely that you will notice the difference.
 
MLR:
I advise to trade - you will like FORTS, I promise. If you're not a scalper, then the difference is unlikely to notice.

I've been there before, I can't afford the time, I need to be there all the time. Of course, now I have the opportunity to trade on MT5, but I still can't get to my strategies - I'm still doing yours.)

__

 
zfs:

I've been there before, I can't afford the time, I need to be there all the time. Of course, now I have the opportunity to trade on mt5, but I still can't get to my strategies - I'm doing all of yours).

__

AH)) I got it. I do not know how you do it - I just do not know how you do it.

 
MLR:
How do we make it good where we are?
get out of there )
 
sanyooooook:
get out of there))
and come to a place where we're not)))
 
Wex:
You really don't understand what the tester is showing you by modelling the opening of pending orders (as well as the triggering of s/l) "at the opening prices"? Or are you pretending not to understand?

How about this? Selling for $5,000.

 
MLR:

AA)) Got it. On a side note - How do customers sometimes get grails, if that's not a secret?

Not always, but there are some good options. In principle, customers allow you to implement your own ideas as well).
 
MLR:

How about this? Selling for $5,000

Not enough full stats). At least post the parameters of the super system).
 
zfs:
Not always, but there are some good options. In principle, customers allow you to implement your own ideas as well).
This is useful. I also would like to take orders. Over one and MQL tighten. ACTION - any order for $10 - cheap and serdito.
