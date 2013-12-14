there are no good advisers on the site - page 3
I take that back. Didn't run the tester on gold - turns out it's OK as well as my drunken sailor...
Just test it on the minutes... just to be sure.
There is no formula for success.
What about "Buy cheap, sell dear"?
What about "Buy low, sell high"?
I think good mathematicians know the formula for success
Google the formula (18). The author is Yusufkhoja. He will be happy to have such an interlocutor.
It is there, but the laws that underpin it change all the time!
There are no good EAs, the topicstarter says.
The vast majority of EAs are based on what? Technical Analysis.
And what if it is anti-scientific in nature?
What does science say about it?
And you don't have to know it, you just have to think logically, soberly, open-mindedly to understand everything.
there are sometimes psychology... on sharp movements at the beginning of sessions
)))) what does psychology have to do with it? it's the same tech analysis
and the "so called" news has nothing to do with it either, can't there be strong movements by themselves without news?
Good afternoon, openlive!
(No laughing matter). In 2011 I wrote an EA for FOREX, which in the tester for 4 years in a row
gave an annual growth of ~472%. Putting it on a real account my "grail" SLILLED (luckily quite small)
deposit. I have a classmate who is a maths professor who raised me laughing when I asked for the reasons
of my loss, answering in a clear and simple way: "A function that is undefined always has a result less than 50%".
Not even 50/50! Then, after testing my Expert Advisor on 10 stories, it lost the deposit, confirming my friend's words.
FOREX is a kitchen where you cannot win with standard approaches (history analysis, indicators and other nonsense).