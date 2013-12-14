there are no good advisers on the site - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
at least show me a picture from the tester (let's laugh)
What's there to laugh about. Really a grail, working on the pauses and do not use chips tester)) Selling for $ 5000 author - (for 1000 was a pity to sell)) here's the drawing
If you simplify it in a straight line, flatten it horizontally and stretch it vertically, it will correspond to main profitability criterion - angle of 45 degrees.
Here - closer to the grail - the angle is steeper
The more or less normal performance is with martins. They are silently making money, which is probably the right thing. all these stories about secret EAs and stories that only those who are disciplined and have self-control can make money.
has anyone here seen an owl where the yield curve goes up at a 45 degree angle?
All these stories about secret advisors and that only those who are disciplined and have the stamina of an astronaut can make money in the market.
Do you really believe that?
What's there to laugh about. Really a grail, working on the pauses and do not use chips tester)) Selling for $ 5000 author - (for 1000 was a pity to sell)) here's the drawing
If you simplify it in a straight line, flatten it horizontally and stretch it vertically, it will correspond to main profitability criterion - angle of 45 degrees.
Here - closer to the grail - the angle is steeper
I take it back. I haven't raced the tester on gold - turns out it's OK as well as my drunken sailor...
Just test it on the minutes... just to be sure.
All those stories about secret advisers and how only those who are disciplined and have the stamina of an astronaut can make money in the market.
Do you really believe that?
I think good mathematicians know the formula for success
You should watch less soap operas about scientists.
There is no formula for success.
Or do you also believe in secret mathematicians who have secret knowledge?
In an industry involving millions of people, anything of any value becomes known to all.
You should watch less soap operas about scientists.
There is no formula for success.
If there is a formula for failure, why isn't there a formula for success?)
Holy crap! The heavy artillery has arrived...