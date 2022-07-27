I have been charged, where do I find out what for? - page 45

I met a moose today. A real one. In the woods.

A girl wanted to pee, went into the woods, saw a bear... ...and pooped too?

We sometimes have roe deer on the road in town. Well... not exactly in the city, but within the city limits.

And sometimes bears wander right by residential areas. I want to hold the hedgehog accountable for keeping an eye on his bear and not taking it out from under the pyramid. At least until spring.

In spring we'll all be watching the bear's backside down from the tree.

 
The contractor offered to quadruple the amount after he had signed up to do it for a hundred.

Are you just slowing down or trolling?

You're trolling with your friend. Can't you learn to keep your manic tendencies to insult people to yourself. Suggested a way out of the situation. Would you do it for 100? No, and why should he do it for 100, he has the right to refuse and return the money to the customer, he returns as much as he would have earned 95%, while the service always takes 5%. They agreed to 100, didn't they? And why would the programmer on execution only get 95? 5 quid is payment for the service by the service that the site provided, so it's something you don't get.
 
I don't want to think badly of the man at all.

Judging by your posts with customers, you are the one who thinks badly of everyone here. The site charges for the service, regardless of the result. If you're not sure, don't overtake.
 
Similarly completed work I have already cited in this thread, its author sells it for $ 99, and does not consider it offensive and not doable. Once again, look at how unworkable tasks are done that you just don't have the intelligence to do:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/714#full_description
This is not a similar job. That link is an indicator, and there was a request in the jobe to rewrite a periodicverter to create standalone charts.
 
Judging by your posts with customers, you're the one who thinks badly of everyone here. The site charges for the service regardless of the result. If you're not sure, don't overtake.

Take the temperature, you're delusional, aren't you?

 
You're trolling with your friend. Can't you learn to keep your manic tendencies to insult people to yourself. Suggested a way out of the situation. Would you do it for 100? No, and why should he do it for 100, he has the right to refuse and return the money to the customer, he returns as much as he would have earned 95%, while the service always takes 5%. They agreed to 100, didn't they? And why would the programmer on execution only get 95? 5 quid is payment for the service by the service that the site provided, so it's something you don't get.

So who's my friend?

You're manic. You materialise in a thread that's gone downhill and start swinging your sword.

A programmer is obligated to do what he signed up to do for the amount he agreed to do it for. If he is a bungler, it makes sense to pay for the service at his expense.

 
The programmer is obliged to do what he signed up for. If he's a hustler, it makes sense to pay for the service at his expense.

You're not a programmer, you're not a customer, you're acting like a boor. You're writing on a dead topic yourself. Decided to judge programmers? I give money back to customers, even those to whom I did 95% of the work. Here's what the hell I will work and even pay for the service for the customer? The circumstances of the work not done can be different, and it is not to flood the forum. I am not obliged to do work if I don't want to or, let's say, a customer behaves like you or him, it is very difficult to work with such people, even just to communicate, is it possible to have a normal conversation with you? And if the customer turns on the dumbass and waves a saber, which requires a refund of the commission - it will be very funny.
 
You're not a programmer, you're not a customer.

I'm a programmer, if anything. But not a performer in the Jobs service.

you act like a boor.

What do you mean, like you?

 
What do you mean, like you?

I do jobs in the Jobs section, believe me, I have experience in dealing with customers. I'm straightforward enough to tell the truth, naturally it annoys everyone. What's my rudeness? I'm not saying that you are sick or retarded as opposed to you. We're discussing issues, why stoop to the backstabbing level?
 
I'm a programmer, if anything. But not a performer in the Jobs service.

I was talking about performers and customers in Jobs.
