I have been charged, where do I find out what for? - page 45
I met a moose today. A real one. In the woods.
A girl wanted to pee, went into the woods, saw a bear... ...and pooped too?
We sometimes have roe deer on the road in town. Well... not exactly in the city, but within the city limits.
And sometimes bears wander right by residential areas. I want to hold the hedgehog accountable for keeping an eye on his bear and not taking it out from under the pyramid. At least until spring.
In spring we'll all be watching the bear's backside down from the tree.
The contractor offered to quadruple the amount after he had signed up to do it for a hundred.
Are you just slowing down or trolling?
I don't want to think badly of the man at all.
Similarly completed work I have already cited in this thread, its author sells it for $ 99, and does not consider it offensive and not doable. Once again, look at how unworkable tasks are done that you just don't have the intelligence to do:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/714#full_description
Judging by your posts with customers, you're the one who thinks badly of everyone here. The site charges for the service regardless of the result. If you're not sure, don't overtake.
Take the temperature, you're delusional, aren't you?
You're trolling with your friend. Can't you learn to keep your manic tendencies to insult people to yourself. Suggested a way out of the situation. Would you do it for 100? No, and why should he do it for 100, he has the right to refuse and return the money to the customer, he returns as much as he would have earned 95%, while the service always takes 5%. They agreed to 100, didn't they? And why would the programmer on execution only get 95? 5 quid is payment for the service by the service that the site provided, so it's something you don't get.
So who's my friend?
You're manic. You materialise in a thread that's gone downhill and start swinging your sword.
-----
A programmer is obligated to do what he signed up to do for the amount he agreed to do it for. If he is a bungler, it makes sense to pay for the service at his expense.
You're not a programmer, you're not a customer.
I'm a programmer, if anything. But not a performer in the Jobs service.
you act like a boor.
What do you mean, like you?
I'm a programmer, if anything. But not a performer in the Jobs service.