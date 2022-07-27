I have been charged, where do I find out what for? - page 44
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My thread on the inadequacy of customers was killed on the same day), and they decided to develop this flub).
So there's a reason, I suppose. Still, there is an air in the air that communication in Skype or by mail was not gentlemanly. Hence the quadrupling of the price and then the rejection. The programmer has assessed his nerve cells. IMHO of course.
So there are grounds, I suppose. There is still an air in the air that communication on Skype or by post was not gentlemanly. Hence the quadrupling of the price and then the rejection. The programmer has assessed his nerve cells. IMHO of course.
He worked off this ridiculous order for free. I think the court wrongfully terminated the programmer. And the customer paid for the use of the service, albeit to no avail for him, when agreeing to the work he also participated in the agreement to work.
No problem. This subject is no longer interesting. When the customer is charged, he cries. When a programmer is charged for a completed order, neither the programmer nor the customer cries. And the customer doesn't even suspect that the programmer received less money than the order is worth. Everybody is satisfied. And here is a kindergarten.
I think they are both wrong. Each in his own field.
This is a kindergarten.
If the client has written an assignment that cannot be completed, then the Tribunal will quite reasonably find that the client is at fault and will legally and fairly withhold 5%. So there is nothing to argue about.
Also an option). So there was a choice.
The contractor offered to verify the amount after he had signed up to do it for 100.
Are you just slowing down or trolling?
The contractor has already offered to count the amounts after he has signed up to do it for a hundred.
Are you just slowing down or trolling?
Why do you rule out both at once?
Why do you rule out both at once?
I don't want to think badly of the man at all.
The hedgehogs have come out of their dens...