Seller-buyer
Very crude advertising, very .
Well, in general, this is not advertising I just want to understand how it works signal from users personally ...because the description is not very clear))))
lobovsergey:I see, to create a signal without reading the rules, so that in a separate thread everyone would copy the rules.
I don't want to advertise it, I just want to understand how it works.
)))) signal I created for the purpose of better viewing the monitoring of account movements..... and then each rule is subject to exceptions ...and there everything is described in general terms.... so I appeal to users )))
Even if it is an advertisement for an account, even if it is veiled...... they won't be punished for it...anyway, it's a long time before the signal is sold, so there's no point in criticising me ))))
lobovsergey:
)))I created the signal in order to better monitor account movements.....
What's up?
)))) a good film to revisit........... what's the question...didn't get the irony
hello all....I want to touch upon a topic that interests me personally.... so who is able and willing to help welcome)))
as a signal provider I am interested in what is more necessary for users of these signals.... high-quality trading with a minimal depo load and risks and, consequently, profits.....aggressive trading with a depo load and, consequently, either a large profit or loss..... trading in anticipation of a trend with a small number of transactions per month or, conversely, a large number of transactions on a large number of currency pairs..... or take into account only one pair and make transactions on it.... or something else ......
another question ...
if i understand correctly, the Provider sends you a signal about a trading session...... and you decide whether to enter the market or not and how much to trade...... or deals are copied automatically to your account (then who decides about the deposit amount for a deal) ......
the main thing is to make the signal paid or to make it publicly available
Sincerely ... thanks for understanding my question