Seller-buyer - page 4

New comment
 
sergeev:
So, what does the gain have to do with the drawdown?
 
sergeev:


what formula was used to calculate this?

from the alpari monitoring
 
 
lobovsergey:
to monitor alpari

what is the discrepancy then?

what formula does alpari use to calculate?

can you show the calculation by hand so that it fits with at least one you trust ?

 
sergeev:

what is the discrepancy then?

what formula does alpari use to calculate?

can you hand show the calculation yourself, so that it fits with at least one you trust ?

no........... i don't have a formula...... and the discrepancy is that on my signal i have -162%.... drawdown
 
lobovsergey:
no........... I don't have a formula...... and it's not consistent that on my signal I have a -162%.... drawdown

Then show some proof of incorrectness.

your calculation formula for starters.

 
-162% drawdown is no longer correct...... it simply cannot be... I have been trading in debt for a long time with this data
 

here's another service


 

gentlemen, there is a technical problem here.

If there is a problem, the error will be corrected.


The error hasn't been shown in any way.


the questioner doesn't have any formulas. he thinks it's wrong because it's different on alpari.

maybe it's not right on Alpari?


either way - the developers should write the formula here.

so everyone who asks can do the math in excel themselves.

Then there won't be any questions.

 
the moderators said they would sort it out....)))
1234567
New comment