Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 93
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
http://data3.floomby.com/files/share/25_11_2013/BNnpkesQ1EqLpbuGqdplg.jpg
I also noticed on my account that subscriptions are banned due to withdrawals on demo accounts, the situation here is also interesting. withdrawals are supposedly made by the exchange, that is, when clearing, it's an imitation, but! subscription is banned, the broker opening, I think the admins should revise the subscription terms for MMVB , and also in the opening in MT5 is no signals tab so that's it :)
http://data3.floomby.com/files/share/25_11_2013/BNnpkesQ1EqLpbuGqdplg.jpg
I also noticed on my account that subscriptions are banned due to withdrawals on demo accounts, the situation here is also interesting. withdrawals are supposedly made by the exchange, that is, when clearing, it's an imitation, but! subscription is banned, the broker opening, I think the admins should revise the subscription terms for MMVB , and also opening in MT5 no signals tab so that's it :)
For the "Signals" tab, go straight to the broker. For specific cases of ban for demo withdrawals - contact ServiceDesk.
trora:
and on new signals put a mark on the administration such as "the author has lost the past strategies along with the subscribers' accounts".
and that would be logical and fair by the way.
and show removed strategies to subscribers...
I'll show them the strategies they've lost...
Free subscriptions are intrinsically harmful. They make the seller less relaxed and turn heads of hamsters who have "5 sweaty quid clenched in their clenched fists".
Paying for a subscription profits the site and disciplines the author. Freebies are disincentives and detrimental to the cause.
Maybe admins should pay attention?
EVA- yet another signal- profitability is set, and the account is drained.
once again. Maybe we should notify the subscribers that the author has lost 3 accounts along with the signers' deposits?
ps- she has another strategy ready...
or is it up to the suckers to save them?
for those newbies who don't know the background, they should read the forum or just read her profile in a prominent place about her previous "successes"?
Irresponsible for the investment of free subscribers! It's outrageous to hope for luck this time! With such a backstory one should not be allowed to dabble on the demo! Only on the Real and not less than $300 depo for these wretched signallers!
Irresponsible for the investment of free subscribers! It's outrageous to hope for luck this time! With such a backstory one should not be allowed to dabble on the demo! Only on the Real and not less than $300 depo for these wretched signalers!
Apparently the administration benefits from this way of attracting new subscribers... If they get a couple of free trades, they may sign up for a paid signal later.
Free-signals corrupt subscribers... and make traders like eve irresponsible when placing and withdrawing them.
pbs seems to not give a damn about our arguments.
You have been warned.
You're letting yourself go too far.
Since many companies on "ECN" allow you to open a deposit with a balance around zero, it is easy for people to go for risky strategies.
For example my friend is able to make $11 out of $1 during a day, but cannot make $11,000 out of $1,000 )))))).
What I am writing this for, you cannot get rid of the disease of extremely low deposit and insane risk.
If the service would count in the REITING only in points the results of traders - everything would be back to normal. At the same time, the copying setting could continue to go from subscribers' funds.
The information would also be good to add - how much real subscribers have earned on traders' signals - with this information it would be easy to make a right choice of a trader.