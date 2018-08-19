Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 92
All this friction is due to the lack of financial literacy of subscribers, an unshakable belief in freebies. Their plums are payment for school, practice. In short, experience.
How then, in the 90s, one pharmazon took and sent many people (the address is taken in the phone book.) These booklets: Like, say, you're very lucky. Our company held a raffle. The computer chose you. You are the lucky owner of the fridge, etc. You are required to pay for the delivery. Send money. To be claimed. Passport number.
And the post office doesn't accept demand for a passport number. There were a lot of people who wanted to send money. They almost started smashing up the post office. In short, that's how the entrepreneur ended up in trouble. The police were called, they accepted the payment. And on the other end, they got the recipient. Busted.
The conclusion is on the surface.
PS. It's a real case.
There's such off the charts slippage when copying this pipsqueak that we' d have to be suicidal to allow people to publicly get the balance line exactly the opposite direction. The slippages on entry and exit are knowingly and grossly greater than the profits of the demo pips.
We have gathered enough statistics and have started to methodically improve the quality of the service, protecting non-professional users. We will see it in the next terminal versions.
ps: you seem to be no beginners, but you write as if you do not understand that the account of the copier will go to zero for 10-15 minutes of subscribing to such an outrageous scheme
Allow the honest explorers a custom story.
Besides,this is more of a profile topic in relation to the terminal for which we are all originally gathered here.
Read the thread and couldn't find an answer to my question. [link to signal removed -- ND] has been banned for subscription, tell me what should be the figures for subscription to be available again! Maybe the drawdown is less, but that's how people have and 91% and subscription is allowed, even though the actual account is drained. Isn't it a risk of 91% drawdown, the administration is trying to protect potential customers )
Here is your account for the story - https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/19024 Any other questions?
The link is not available. What to watch?
So she leaked this account in the end?
and on new signals put a mark on the administration such as "the author has lost the past strategies along with the subscribers' accounts".
and that would be logical and fair by the way.
and show removed strategies to subscribers...
If you want to show them the strategies you've lost, you may as well go straight to paradise...
At the very beginning Signals remained visible in the section "Seller" - only their name was crossed out. For some reason this was later changed - now the Vendor's history is not visible - they just - disappear.
which gives me a bad feeling... this whole signal business is looking more and more like a black box kitchen...
The impression is that no one wants an honest Paid Provider here - and all kinds of trash with femos, freeshops and rabid % are in high demand...
Surely leaked signals do not adversely affect the rating of new registrants... although they should have - since the reputation is tarnished.... and the more subscribers and amounts drained, the more negative effect on rating should be