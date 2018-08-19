Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 94
I wish I could, but I don't believe it.
the account will be the same as hrenfx's.
There will be an opportunity to confirm or dispel doubts about the ease of withdrawal.
All that to say (to announce) said, time will tell the rest.
If you don't forget, drop me a link to the signal, I'd really like to see it.
Yes, I'll post here when the signal starts.
It's a sporting interest that makes me want to do it.
I would only add that making a profitable TS is insanely difficult, in my case it's a year and a half of Level 2 research.
65% forecast execution (small stop) and 83% direction guessing are yesterday's results of testing on a sample. In the course of testing up to 90% and more of forecast fulfillment.
I personally have no doubt that they will let me withdraw it. But will they let you make a million quid out of a grand in 3-4 weeks ....... :)
They give them without any problems to withdraw sums (large ones too), but there are very few traders who withdraw large sums. Hence the conclusion - the problem is not the withdrawal, but the opportunity to earn. :)
The conclusion is that the problem is not the withdrawal, but the possibility of earning.
Yes, it is possible if there is collusion with the broker. But it still gets exposed after a while and leads to blocking.
[link removed by moderator].
Profitability over 50k percent with a drawdown of only 5%, that's on the verge of fiction.
Here he is very likely to have collusion with Grand Capital.
[link removed by moderator]
Jealous?
That's got nothing to do with it. I just despise crooks terribly!
There was a "Kirill Badaev" here relatively recently, also from Grand Capital. Return of 14K with a drawdown of only 10%. Currently his signal is disabled, apparently he drained his account as soon as he gained the planned amount from subscribers.
[link deleted by moderator]