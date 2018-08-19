Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 88

New comment
 
MetaDriver:
ECNs don't supposedly get gobbled up. They don't even see it until the spread is zeroed out. But you and I can gobble up each other's liquidity from the enemy.
TheXpert says they do. Since customer limits can be met by the liquidity provider.
 
Avals:


What's the point of having suppliers who also eat up clients' liquidity? What kind of suppliers are they then?

That's because some people only understand liquidity as limiters.)
 
Avals:
I don't know) I haven't seen any positive limit slippage in an ECN account. You need to read the rules of the site.
 
Mischek:
That's because some people consider liquidity to be limiters only)
are marques also liquid?)
 
Avals:
TheXpert says they do. Since clients' limits can be executed by the liquidity provider.
I so glitch understand if you put a limit on an already filled band - then your limit is sent to them (LP). If inside the spread - it stays in the brokerage pot and is not sent to them.
 
TheXpert:
so there it is) what kind of ECN is it?
 
Avals:
marques also liquidity?)
It's a question of habitual terminology . I believe it is.
 
MetaDriver:
I understand if you put a limit on an already filled in gang - your limit is sent to them (LP)
yeah, all at once, just in case)
 
Mischek:
Yep, to all at once, just in case )

not all, but whose limiters are on edge gangs. on a first-come, first-served basis.

// but this can also be implemented through markets.

the marketplaces won't work. then they could sell it for a worse price.

 
everyone seems to call ECN whatever they want)) An ECN is supposed to have a common order book, like a stock exchange. But here the companies form their own book by negotiating with the banks to retransmit to them the orders of clients. Each company has its own ECN)))
1...818283848586878889909192939495
New comment