Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 88
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
ECNs don't supposedly get gobbled up. They don't even see it until the spread is zeroed out. But you and I can gobble up each other's liquidity from the enemy.
What's the point of having suppliers who also eat up clients' liquidity? What kind of suppliers are they then?
I don't know) I haven't seen any positive limit slippage in an ECN account. You need to read the rules of the site.
That's because some people consider liquidity to be limiters only)
TheXpert says they do. Since clients' limits can be executed by the liquidity provider.
marques also liquidity?)
I understand if you put a limit on an already filled in gang - your limit is sent to them (LP)
Yep, to all at once, just in case )
not all, but whose limiters are on edge gangs. on a first-come, first-served basis.
// but this can also be implemented through markets.
the marketplaces won't work. then they could sell it for a worse price.