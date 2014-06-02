How do you decide on a trend? - page 5
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There may be a problem where to define overbough/oversold (top/bottom) - like oversold/oversold (look for a bottom for example :) ), and breakout/breakdown (I forgot the Russian word for apologies). Some say that it is just a trading style, and does not relate to market conditions. Others say that these are separate market conditions - like not a primary trend (up-trend and down-trend), and not even a secondary trend with its correction, flat and market, but that these are separate categories and not even a trend. But if we look at what people say on other forums for example, there may be a lot of unnecessary things, caused, so to say, by the traders, who imposed some terms. And in reality it is also a trend, or a state of a trend, or something inside it.
This is where the idea came in. I signed up for signals. Seems to be OK - 22 dollars in profit in 3 days. How I did it: signed up, made a couple of quid profit, unsubscribed, signed up for another one, again made profit, unsubscribed, etc. for 3 days. There is a theory that if a signal (or an Expert Advisor - this was initially studied using Expert Advisors several years ago) went through the test period and it was profitable, then you can subscribe to it, but as soon as you get the first profit, you should unsubscribe and sign up for another one. The condition is that the signal must be new. So, the essence - it would be good if signal providers identified their signals by trend following/ counter trend and so on (what they can write there for example). Otherwise, the provider opens an order, I sign it and wait ...wait ... a day ... two days... and he doesn't close it... and ask him how? open a thread on the forum and ask about his strategy? That's another idea. Let them identify themselves by this trend (in their commercial terms), and we will figure it out. Or, for example, I don't want to keep my computer on all day and night, waiting for the provider to close his order (which is already in profit) - because he trades in a trend (trend following). If I just need 10 or 15 pips a day (for example), I will choose counter trend signal (signal trading against the trend). In this case my pc will be on for minimal time, I'll get my 10 or 15 pips from provider - and switch off my pc. If providers would rank themselves at least in the description, it would be good. Just an idea.
Maybe foreign brokers provide such information, but I don't go there yet.
No one will give you the real amount of volumes of positions for a particular pair. Calm down. Do you even realize what would happen if somebody knew the real ratio of bulls to bears?
Well, I'm not so bold as to fantasize))))
I'm not interested in the bulls/bears ratio (interesting of course! but that's fantasy), but just how many of them are all together. And whether it's related to "volume" from DC.
Is there even a distant analogue with the stock volume?
If not and this volume is just an oscillator from the price, then how to pull minute-by-minute volume data from the futures market, which as I understand has more credibility, into a forex advisor, on mql5.
Tick and "real" volume from the brokerage company can and should be used as an additional source of information, in my opinion, more effective than the futures, at least in my experience. To pay much attention to the crying about "there is no volume in Forex" and in general any black and white statements about the markets, this is the biggest problem! Shouldn't we open a terminal and look at the history what the correlation of tick volume momentum and different price patterns is? Of course you won't find an unambiguous interpretation, but you get used to it in time:)))
To dispel the conspiracy theory about falsification of volumes by brokers, the same thing. Let's register N demos everywhere and look at volume correlations of different brokerage companies, draw conclusions... We again notice the empirical functionality and think about how to formalize and use it.
as we can see 2 major brokers have almost identical volumesfor the last day , what does it mean?
Tick and "real" volume from the DCs can and should be used as an additional source of information, in my opinion more effective than futures, at least in my experience it is so. To pay much attention to the crying about "there is no volume in Forex" and in general any black and white statements about the markets, this is the biggest problem! Shouldn't we open a terminal and look at the history, what is the correlation of tick volume momentum and different price patterns? Of course you won't find an unambiguous interpretation, but you get used to it in time:)))
To dispel the conspiracy theory about falsification of volumes by brokers, the same thing. Let's register N demos everywhere and look at volume correlations between different brokerage companies, draw conclusions... Again we notice the empirical functionality and think how to formalize and use it.
as you can see at the 2 biggest brokers, the volumesfor the last day are almost identical, what does it mean?
Writing off a third broker :D?
That was a rhetorical question. What I mean is that the tick volume from the brokerage company is as informative as if it was taken from the futures. In other words, the momentum of the market does not differ much from one broker to another and therefore this is a reliable indicator of market activity.
I think it's useless because it doesn't precede the appearance of the trend at all, and the
the tick volume almost completely repeats the absolute sum of all minute candles in the current timeframe, it can be easily observed in the accelerated mode of the tester, each price movement is characterized by a unit of the tick volume
I don't see any real volume.
It was a rhetorical question. I wanted to say that the tickovolume from the brokerage house is as informative as if it were pulled from the futures.
In my opinion, it is useless because it does not precede the appearance of the trend at all, and the
the tick volume almost completely repeats the absolute sum of all minute candles in the current timeframe, it can be easily observed in the accelerated mode of the tester, each price movement is characterized by 1 tick volume
I don't see the actual volume
the sum of the number of ticks in one-minute candlesticks is the tick volume. "real" differs very little from tick volume, the correlation is >95%, I think real volume is derived from tick volume.
I've personally observed quite a few price+tick volume patterns, especially on reversals, tests, pips and so on. For example, if a hairpin occurs within a few minutes, with high volume, there is a high probability that it will rebound, or if there is a trend with constant volume, and then there is a decrease in price momentum and a strong increase in volume momentum, it proves a reversal, and there are many such correlations with >60% probability.
The sum of the number of ticks in one-minute candlesticks is the tick volume. The "real" is very little different from the tick volume, the correlation is >95%, I think the real volume is a derivative of the tick volume.
I've personally observed quite a few price+tick volume patterns, especially on reversals, tests, pips and so on. For example, if a hairpin occurs within a few minutes, with high volume, there is a high probability that it will rebound, or if there is a trend with constant volume, and then there is a decrease in price momentum and a strong increase in volume momentum, it proves a reversal, and there are many such relationships with >60% probability.
By the way, found a little "anomaly", can a price move on 1 candle and still have zero volume?
One more thing, I found this indicator Forexsignal30 on the forums
This indicator is freely available on the internet but it is in ex4 i.e. there is no source code, can someone know what it is based on or even have an ex5 file, I like the way it determines the trend
I personally cannot use the relation between the volume and the price, I know the bigger is the volume impulse the stronger is the movement, but when the impulse is formed the price does not move any more, for me the volumes are meaningless on the currency pairs, may be you could send me some screenshots of your patterns?
I have not strictly formalized my observations yet, but here is for example the last minutes of the EUR and the sliding from the volume:
Smoothed volume "humps" showing reversals and not corrections are highlighted