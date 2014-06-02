How do you decide on a trend? - page 7
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Above I gave an example of the correlation between roboforex and alpari volumes. During the day the correlation is >95%, what does that mean? That they are colluding or that there is some additional information in the volume data?
For example, the fact that they use the same vendor's quotes.
Here's a clear example. Maybe not quite correct of course, but still.
Good afternoon, gentlemen.
For example, about the fact that they use quotes from one supplier.
Here is an obvious example. Maybe not quite correct of course, but still.
Do you have a volume indicator for futures on the screenshot? Is it freely available? Please tell me where to get it if you have it.
IMHO: tick density, meaningless data for trading. I have also thought for some time that it's a grail, but I have not managed to use it yet.
Now I'm looking for indicators based on futures volume.
Is that your futures volume indicator in the screenshot?
Yes.
Is it freely available? Please tell me where to get it if there is one.
Yes.Not yet, hopefully it will be soon. But now there is a slightly retarded (or with exe -- your choice) alternative freely available. There are others, I have to look for them.
Not yet :) but then again maybe it will be, I don't see a big problem.
MT5 is still a very small number of people by comparison.
MT4 terminal. Takes from the above place. Writing for MT5 is not a problem, but I don't need it.
There are no futures on Insta )). There are CFDs. And these are the volumes of the corresponding futures from the CME.
What do you want? Are there more current (relevant) volumes somewhere?
I wanted to write an indicator for mt5, but I don't understand where I can get this data from. I've been struggling with ticks for about 3 months, in general it turned out that they don't show any additional valuable functionality concerning price changes, I thought to try it with futures volumes as they advise, but I don't know how to do it yet.
I don't know. I gave a link from which you can download absolutely free indices for MT4, except in ex4.
What's the problem with pulling from an indicator? You don't need the source code to get the data.