How do you decide on a trend? - page 6
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Here's what I see:
1) The movement of the volume completely repeats the price movement, has a similarity to the MA in a separate window
2) The same, but the volume peak coincides with oversold
3) We have volume increase and a highly volatile flat on the chart
The volume is not one candle ahead of the price but it is the result of the movement; in practice, these tops can only be seen on history, in real trading it is impossible to determine whether it is a peak or not, but it can state the volatility in the market that is not abruptly cut off.
Here is a picture of EURUSD volumes represented as a line, after looking at it you immediately think about all sorts of wave theories and stuff
Here is a picture of EURUSD volumes shown as a line, after looking at it you immediately think about all sorts of wave theories and stuff
What does wave theory have to do with it? The EUR/USD is not traded much in the Asian session, it is mainly traded in the European and American sessions. On the graph of volumes we see that the minimums are in the Asian session, the highs are in Europe and America.
What does wave theory have to do with it? The euro/dollar pair does not trade much in the Asian session, it trades mainly in the European and American sessions. On the volume chart we see that the lows are in the Asian session, the highs are in the European, American.
Here's what I see:
1) The movement of the volume completely repeats the price movement, has a similarity to the MA in a separate window
2) The same, but the volume peak coincides with oversold
3) We have volume increase and a highly volatile flat on the chart
The volume is not one candle ahead of the price, but it is the result of the movement; in practice, these tops can only be seen on the history, in real trading it is impossible to determine whether it is a peak or not, but it can state the volatility in the market that is not abruptly cut off.
There is no surge, there is a confirmation of interest in the level. If there is a correction without a volume spike, it means that the trend is more likely to continue. "If the trend changes into a correction, it means we may close our position at this point, if there is no volume bounce, we expect the trend to continue. It is not necessary to wait for the 2nd half of the spike to be drawn.
Of course you can show me lots of examples on the chart, where the reversal was without any distinct volume spike, but it is still more probable with a spike.
It was a rhetorical question. What I wanted to say is that the tick volume of brokerage firms is as informative as the futures volume. It (momentum volume) is not very different for the major brokers, and therefore this is a reliable indicator of market activity and interest.
Seriously? Here's a picture. Is it the same?
Seriously? Here's a picture. Like this?
Double swashbuckling on volumes? That's a double lag. Even by a couple of bars.
Not to mention that brokerage companies may manipulate tick volumes at their discretion and do it successfully.
And I am not even speaking about the jitter.
But never mind :)
A double swashplate on volumes? That's a double lag. Even by a couple of bars.
Not to mention that brokerage companies may manipulate tick volumes at their discretion and do it successfully.
And not to mention the jitter.
Anyway :)
Above I gave an example of roboforex and alpari volume correlation. During the day the correlation is >95%, what does that tell you? That they are colluding or that there is some additional information in the volume data?
Bounce is just filtered, and all filters that only take the left side of the vicinity around a point are inherently lagged, what are you suggesting to do away with filtering?
About manipulations let's not start, such demagogy makes no sense, everything is manipulated, price, volume, spread, quality of connections, slippage, etc., the question is how to filter out the valuable information that remains after manipulations and use for selfish ends.
In this particular case we are specifically talking about the correlation of futures volume and tick volume. If you can give a good example of the fundamental difference, it's a bonus for karma, but the chatter about manipulation, I think many people here filter out as "jabberwocky" in your interpretation.