GLUCK?! Mouse click event handling!!! - page 4
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Use on_MouseDown instead of on_Click
THANK YOU THANK YOU THAT the problem was solved in a fairly quick way.
I like this language even better!!!!
THANK YOU THANK YOU THAT the problem was solved in a fairly quick way.
I like this language even more!!!!
Enlighten
ZS. Had a quick look at the possible events and immediately had a few thoughts on the matter. Interesting confirmation.
I have a small panel too.
It works by clicking on an object and you additionally need to press CTRL as "childproofing".
Once pressed, the buttons are set to false.
I have a small panel too.
It works by clicking on an object and you additionally need to press CTRL as "childproofing".
Once pressed, the buttons are set to false.
I see, that's how I started: http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/6091
then like this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/223/
then like this: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/332
ZS, no. this is not an advertisement. do not throw it at me. I just got a kick out of it and went from 2 links to 3 literally overnight. Interesting opinion.
It's not because I'm greedy. I need the money. The kids are small, the demands are big. Who am I to say. Everyone's in that position.
Enlighten
ZS. Had a quick look at possible events and immediately had a few thoughts on the matter. Interesting confirmation.
I haven't used any add-on libraries because I don't like them. !!!! To be honest I didn't write it to get the full code, just a kick in the pants, like always :-)
I used the usual
And it has a left button pressed state, in the 3 parameter gives out 1, if the button is pressed.
Determine the location of this coordinate and compare it with the coordinate of the button pressed - 1 class.
I just didn't think the MKL5 language was so advanced.
Now I'm working on dragging the panel, and dragging is not like most panels - you press the button, then a small square which is not even visible - you drag it then release the button - and then everything is redrawn.
I made the whole panel drags behind the cursor until it is not squeezed, but how the hell to make it no longer drags when you click on the button? :-)
I guess you could say ::
Yup it's easy :-)
not easy :-) and the whole problem is that it can't handle two snappers at the same time.
Now I'm working on dragging the panel, and dragging is not like most panels - you press the button and then for a small square which is not even visible - you drag it and then release the button - and then everything is redrawn.
not easy :-) but the problem is that it can't handle two sobytes at the same time.
Vladon:
I've made the whole panel drag behind the cursor until it's released, but how the hell do I make it stop dragging again when I press the button? :-)
which button are we talking about?
left mouse button I was referring to.
Maybe it's easier to use Standard Library? Look at an example - Controls.mq5 from MQ.
Everyone says so, but why should I, a programmer, use the standard library? :-)
For example, the bug with accidental left mouse button click when dragging a chart, I solved with 2 lines of standard functions, while the library contains 1000 lines of code.
I'm not arguing - standard libraries might be more profitable to use. But I prefer an easily accessible way, and not to bother with Include additional libraries.